3 laptops stolen at the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission HQ

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A security breach is being investigated at the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) headquarters in Harare after three laptops were stolen during a break-in early Sunday.

Two of the laptops belonged to chief elections officer Utloile Silaigwana and a third was assigned to his secretary, Isabel Mariwowo.

It was not clear if the laptops held any sensitive data, the theft coming less than a month before general elections.

The break-in and theft was discovered just before 9AM on Sunday when Mariwowo turned up for work and initially observed that her electrical appliances were off.

"While trying to investigate she discovered that the adaptor was missing form her office," an internal police memo of the incident seen by ZimLive said.

Mariwowo soon discovered that her Dell laptop was missing, and in Silaigwana's office an HP Pro Book and Mac Book Pro had also been stolen.

"The south facing window for Silaigwana's office was broken with a stone which was on the floor," according to the memo.

We have reached out to ZEC and this story will be updated when their response is received.

Source - ZimLive
