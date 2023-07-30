Latest News Editor's Choice


Zanu-PF MP Musanhi's son in court after ramming wife's car, pointing gun

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The son of Zanu-PF MP and businessman Kenneth Musanhi has appeared in court charged with the attempted murder of his estranged wife.

Tariro Musanhi, 35, turned his Toyota D4D into a weapon and rammed into Margret Samanyanga's Honda Fit several times on the side and front as she sat inside, the Harare Magistrates Court heard on Friday.

Musanhi, of Wilson Drive in Greendale, also brandished a pistol which he pointed at 29-year-old Samanyanga while threatening to kill her in the July 26 incident.

Musanhi was not asked to plead to charges of attempted murder and pointing a firearm when he appeared before Harare regional magistrate Feresi Chakanyuka who remanded him to August 28 on US$500 bail.

As part of his bail conditions, he was ordered to report to police every Monday and Friday.

Prosecuting, Ephraim Zinyandu told the court that at around 7PM on July 26, Samanyanga parked her vehicle near a Total service station at the corner of Mutare Road and Wilson Drive.

Musanhi, the court heard, parked next to Samanyanga's Honda Fit in his Toyota D4D before confronting her over their marital problems.

An enraged Musanhi then drove his vehicle and rammed into the Honda Fit several times into the side and front.

"He disembarked and produced an unidentified pistol which he pointed at Samanyanga threatening to shoot her. Samanyanga noticing the firearm sped off from the scene and reported the matter at ZRP Rhodesville," Zinyandu charged.

Musanhi was arrested at his workplace - AVM Africa - in Msasa on July 28.

Source - ZimLive
Most Popular In 7 Days