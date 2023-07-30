Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa 'pretentious elections will not work'

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
South African opposition leader Julius Malema has warned that "pretentious elections" in Zimbabwe "will not work" as he called for a free and fair vote on August 23.

The leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters, speaking on Saturday, urged Zimbabweans to reclaim their country from President Emmerson Mnangagwa's "kleptocracy."

"They must never despair, they must continue to fight for their country and reclaim it from kleptocracy and the criminality that has hijacked Zimbabwe," Malema told the SABC during celebrations of his party's 10th anniversary.

"We want the Zimbabweans to fight to take over their own country back. We want the international community to lift the sanctions and let's get Zimbabwe to work again."

Even as he called on western countries to lift sanctions, Malema warned that a disputed election would prolong Zimbabwe's international isolation.

Opposition parties complain that police are preventing their rallies and violence has been reported in rural areas.

"This thing of pretentious elections is not going to work, it's not going to deliver the much-needed confidence that Zimbabweans need now from the international community to go back and reinvest there and lift the sanctions," he said.

"Zimbabweans must never despair, they must continue to fight and one day they shall know real peace and freedom."

The EFF marked its 10th anniversary at a packed FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

Source - ZimLive

Comments

Kesington plot on special offer


Must Read

Chamisa's 12 disqualified candidates' appeal hearing set for Wednesday

14 mins ago | 15 Views

Zanu-PF MP Musanhi's son in court after ramming wife's car, pointing gun

1 hr ago | 129 Views

3 laptops stolen at the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission HQ

1 hr ago | 188 Views

CiZC pokes its nose into ZCTU affairs

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Modi donates toilets to school

1 hr ago | 64 Views

Bindura man robbed at his doorstep

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

Machete gang lures and rob artisanal miner

5 hrs ago | 300 Views

Mliswa announces presidential ambitions,

11 hrs ago | 2905 Views

Zanu-PF's food-for-votes ploy leaves a bad taste

12 hrs ago | 1575 Views

'Mnangagwa has nullified polls,' says Chamisa

12 hrs ago | 2261 Views

Mphoko still Zanu-PF?

12 hrs ago | 1754 Views

Zupco accident kills Zanu-PF supporter

12 hrs ago | 1658 Views

'Zimbabwe inflation to reach double figures in 2024'

12 hrs ago | 651 Views

Zimbabwe's top cop in human trafficking storm

12 hrs ago | 1668 Views

Mliswa calls for political tolerance

12 hrs ago | 282 Views

Zanu-PF is well resourced

12 hrs ago | 455 Views

Zimbabwe's political leaders must shun inflammatory language

12 hrs ago | 401 Views

Bulawayo dance group wins Chibuku dance fest

12 hrs ago | 148 Views

Dembare cast 5 demons

12 hrs ago | 383 Views

Vehicle imports net US$2bn

12 hrs ago | 298 Views

'Zanu-PF must apologise for Gukurahundi'

12 hrs ago | 345 Views

Distinctly Bosso

12 hrs ago | 503 Views

Mnangagwa opens new coal mine in Binga

12 hrs ago | 293 Views

Opposition MP candidate withdraws for lack of funds

12 hrs ago | 596 Views

Econet, NetOne base stations thieves arrested

12 hrs ago | 219 Views

Mnangagwa says Zanu-PF will romp to victory

12 hrs ago | 130 Views

Mphoko attends Mnangagwa's rally

12 hrs ago | 371 Views

China pledges military support to Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 501 Views

Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road rehab complete in 1 year

12 hrs ago | 263 Views

CCC candidate up for contempt of court

12 hrs ago | 365 Views

Supreme Court throws out Kasukuwere candidature appeal

12 hrs ago | 375 Views

NetOne adds more value for money USD bundles

12 hrs ago | 111 Views

Zimbabwean multimillionaire changing lives in the UK

12 hrs ago | 696 Views

Chigova faces bleak future due to health issues

12 hrs ago | 275 Views

Overfishing depletes the Zambezi

12 hrs ago | 167 Views

Printing of the Presidential ballot paper begins

20 hrs ago | 534 Views

Bosso 'undefeatable'

30 Jul 2023 at 18:14hrs | 1358 Views

Mnangagwa, Mphoko bury the hatchet?

30 Jul 2023 at 18:12hrs | 2926 Views

Africans must stop eating Sadza; Here is why

30 Jul 2023 at 17:50hrs | 2344 Views

Storytelling as Activism: Inspiring change through personal experiences in Zimbabwe

30 Jul 2023 at 17:47hrs | 106 Views

ZANU PF is way beyond redemption!

30 Jul 2023 at 17:45hrs | 784 Views

Tobacco farmers urged to implement good agricultural practices (GAP)

30 Jul 2023 at 17:36hrs | 126 Views

ZRP Warns Perpetrators Of Political Violence

30 Jul 2023 at 14:24hrs | 391 Views

Man bashes ex-wife over rent

30 Jul 2023 at 14:21hrs | 814 Views

Heavily armed anti-riot police patrol streets after CCC poll ruling

30 Jul 2023 at 10:03hrs | 1823 Views

CCC 12 case likely to be rgued on Wednesday or Thursday at Supreme Court

30 Jul 2023 at 09:46hrs | 1500 Views

Zimbabwe signs nuclear energy cooperation agreements with Russia

30 Jul 2023 at 09:19hrs | 1057 Views

Fresh court battle to rescue Kasukuwere bid

30 Jul 2023 at 09:05hrs | 2498 Views

New ZAOGA leader pokes Manyeruke family

30 Jul 2023 at 09:04hrs | 2955 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days