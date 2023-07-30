Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa's 12 disqualified candidates' appeal hearing set for Wednesday

by Staff reporter
7 secs ago | Views
The Supreme Court will this Wednesday hear the appeal by 12 Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) aspiring MPs who were blocked from taking part in the August 23 election because their nomination papers were filed late.

A three-panel bench chaired by Justice Antonia Guvava set the hearing for Wednesday following a case management meeting with the legal teams representing both parties.

The 12 were disqualified following an application by Zanu-PF activists styling themselves as "registered voters."

The Zanu-PF activists argued that CCC candidates filed their nomination papers after the 4pm deadline on June 21.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission had opposed the applications, insisting that the 12 filed on time.

CCC candidates had opposed the application arguing that the High Court had no jurisdiction to hear and determine the matter, a position they maintain in their appeal.

They said the application was a review disguised as a declarator adding that Zanu-PF activists had no locus standi legal interest in the matter.

However, Bulawayo High Court judge Justice Bongani Ndlovu delivered the judgment Thursday ruling that the 12 had filed their papers.

In their Supreme Court appeal, the 12 are seeking a relief that the court declines jurisdiction over the matter with costs at the higher scale of legal practitioner and own client being paid by the applicants jointly and severally the one paying the other to be absolved.

CCC candidates will file their heads by the end of day Tuesday and the respondents will file their heads.

The hearing will be at 2pm on Wednesday.

The 12 want the application by Zanu-PF activists dismissed with costs at the higher scale of legal practitioner and own client being paid by the applicants jointly and severally the one paying the other to be absolved.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Comments

Kesington plot on special offer


Must Read

Mnangagwa 'pretentious elections will not work'

55 mins ago | 161 Views

Zanu-PF MP Musanhi's son in court after ramming wife's car, pointing gun

55 mins ago | 98 Views

3 laptops stolen at the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission HQ

56 mins ago | 140 Views

CiZC pokes its nose into ZCTU affairs

56 mins ago | 25 Views

Modi donates toilets to school

57 mins ago | 53 Views

Bindura man robbed at his doorstep

1 hr ago | 118 Views

Machete gang lures and rob artisanal miner

5 hrs ago | 295 Views

Mliswa announces presidential ambitions,

11 hrs ago | 2888 Views

Zanu-PF's food-for-votes ploy leaves a bad taste

11 hrs ago | 1563 Views

'Mnangagwa has nullified polls,' says Chamisa

11 hrs ago | 2252 Views

Mphoko still Zanu-PF?

11 hrs ago | 1748 Views

Zupco accident kills Zanu-PF supporter

11 hrs ago | 1652 Views

'Zimbabwe inflation to reach double figures in 2024'

11 hrs ago | 649 Views

Zimbabwe's top cop in human trafficking storm

11 hrs ago | 1658 Views

Mliswa calls for political tolerance

11 hrs ago | 282 Views

Zanu-PF is well resourced

11 hrs ago | 452 Views

Zimbabwe's political leaders must shun inflammatory language

11 hrs ago | 398 Views

Bulawayo dance group wins Chibuku dance fest

11 hrs ago | 147 Views

Dembare cast 5 demons

11 hrs ago | 381 Views

Vehicle imports net US$2bn

11 hrs ago | 295 Views

'Zanu-PF must apologise for Gukurahundi'

11 hrs ago | 343 Views

Distinctly Bosso

11 hrs ago | 500 Views

Mnangagwa opens new coal mine in Binga

11 hrs ago | 291 Views

Opposition MP candidate withdraws for lack of funds

11 hrs ago | 593 Views

Econet, NetOne base stations thieves arrested

11 hrs ago | 215 Views

Mnangagwa says Zanu-PF will romp to victory

11 hrs ago | 130 Views

Mphoko attends Mnangagwa's rally

11 hrs ago | 370 Views

China pledges military support to Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 500 Views

Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road rehab complete in 1 year

11 hrs ago | 258 Views

CCC candidate up for contempt of court

11 hrs ago | 364 Views

Supreme Court throws out Kasukuwere candidature appeal

11 hrs ago | 372 Views

NetOne adds more value for money USD bundles

11 hrs ago | 109 Views

Zimbabwean multimillionaire changing lives in the UK

11 hrs ago | 693 Views

Chigova faces bleak future due to health issues

11 hrs ago | 271 Views

Overfishing depletes the Zambezi

11 hrs ago | 164 Views

Printing of the Presidential ballot paper begins

20 hrs ago | 533 Views

Bosso 'undefeatable'

30 Jul 2023 at 18:14hrs | 1355 Views

Mnangagwa, Mphoko bury the hatchet?

30 Jul 2023 at 18:12hrs | 2923 Views

Africans must stop eating Sadza; Here is why

30 Jul 2023 at 17:50hrs | 2338 Views

Storytelling as Activism: Inspiring change through personal experiences in Zimbabwe

30 Jul 2023 at 17:47hrs | 106 Views

ZANU PF is way beyond redemption!

30 Jul 2023 at 17:45hrs | 783 Views

Tobacco farmers urged to implement good agricultural practices (GAP)

30 Jul 2023 at 17:36hrs | 126 Views

ZRP Warns Perpetrators Of Political Violence

30 Jul 2023 at 14:24hrs | 391 Views

Man bashes ex-wife over rent

30 Jul 2023 at 14:21hrs | 814 Views

Heavily armed anti-riot police patrol streets after CCC poll ruling

30 Jul 2023 at 10:03hrs | 1822 Views

CCC 12 case likely to be rgued on Wednesday or Thursday at Supreme Court

30 Jul 2023 at 09:46hrs | 1499 Views

Zimbabwe signs nuclear energy cooperation agreements with Russia

30 Jul 2023 at 09:19hrs | 1056 Views

Fresh court battle to rescue Kasukuwere bid

30 Jul 2023 at 09:05hrs | 2497 Views

New ZAOGA leader pokes Manyeruke family

30 Jul 2023 at 09:04hrs | 2949 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days