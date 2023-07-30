Latest News Editor's Choice


Sex-crazed uncle takes own life after killing four children in shock arson attack

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A 43-year-ol Muzarabani man went berserk on Saturday, killing his niece's four children in a shock arson attack after the woman had turned down his sexual advances.

In a statement, police confirmed Tonderai Muchimwe committed the heinous crime at Mafararikwa Village in Marange.

Police said Muchimwe also set himself on fire and died along with three minors.

The deceased minors have been identified as Ashton Mundoko, 12, Quinton Mundoko, 7, and Tamari Mundoko, 5.

One of the children Takunda Mundoko, aged 14, had managed to escape through the window but succumbed to the burns on Monday.

The children's mother Violet Muchimwe had fled from the house following the confrontation by Tonderai.

Said the police, "On 29th July 2023 at about 0000 hours, Tonderai Muchimwe broke into the room in which his niece, Violet Muchimwe, 35, Tonderai Muchimwe who was armed with a knife demanded to have sexual intercourse with his niece, leading to a scuffle.

"Violet Muchimwe fled leaving her children behind. Tonderai Muchimwe sprinkled petrol in the house and set the house on fire.

"As a result, Tonderai Muchimwe, Ashton Mundoko, Quinton Mundoko and Tamari Mundoko were burnt beyond recognition whilst Takunda Mundoko sustained burns all over the body after escaping out of the room through the window."

In a related incident, the police said they were investigating circumstances surrounding the death of Emily Kamugiya, 65, Letina Chimuka, 70, and Maxwell Josi, 12, after the thatched bedroom they were sleeping in was set on fire by an unknown suspect on 30th July 2023 at Chitimbe Village, Muzarabani.


Source - zimlive
