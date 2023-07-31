Barbra Rwodzi gets defiant police Assistant Inspector transferred

News / National

by Staff reporter

CHIRUMANZU South legislator Barbra Rwodzi has gotten a police Assistant Inspector transferred from his station, a few weeks after he stood up to her demands that a criminal investigation into one Zanu-PF supporter be dropped.The Assistant Inspector, only identified as Matsa, had been stationed at Charandura Police Station in Rwodzi's constituency.Matsa is reportedly now stationed at a Shurugwi Police Station.Details shared with NewZimbabwe.com however indicate that his transfer was not in any way a form of punishment but a way to protect him from interfering public officials who might target him."Matsa has been transferred to Shurugwi, he has actually left our station. The transfer however was not some sort of punishment, he was bound to be targeted so maShefu decided to get him out the way, just in case," said a source at the rural station.Matsa's stance was saluted in the wake of claims state institutions are being abused by Zanu-PF politicians and well-connected individuals.RELATED: Zanu-PF MP Rwodzi calls police officer dog, idiot, fool for refusing to drop criminal case against party member; threatens to "deal" with himPolice Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed that Matsa's case, including Rwodzi's conduct, were being investigated with the Police Commissioner General Godwin Matanga's blessing."We have since launched an investigation into the matter. The commissioner has already released a statement to say investigations into the matter have been launched, thus the matter is being dealt with," said Nyathi.The crisis ensued just over a week ago after an exchange between the Tourism deputy minister and Matsa over the phone.A recording between the two reveals that Matsa had been investigating one Fidelis "Danger," a known associate of the Member of Parliament (MP), who was allegedly caught tearing Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) candidate Patrick Cheza's posters.The audio recording got tongues wagging after Rwodzi used unprintable words insulting the officer for daring to stand up to her demands. Rwodzi had threatened to ‘deal' with Matsa, promising to take up the matter with Matanga."You are a stupid idiot, you are a f…ing idiot, a dog. I want to finish you, I want to take you as far as Matanga's office," said the Pan-African Parliament (PAP) member.She is yet to comment on the matter.