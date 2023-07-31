Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mwonzora launches party manifesto

by Staff reporter
52 mins ago | Views
Opposition MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora yesterday launched his party manifesto promising to create a US$100 billion economy by 2040, offering free primary and secondary education as well as free health services.

Launching the manifesto at the party headquarters in Harare, MDC-T secretary-general Tapuwa Mashakada said the United States dollar will be introduced as the micro-economic stabilising currency for the first 100 days of an MDC-T government.

Secretary general Mashakada said their Government will have a trimmed Cabinet.

"Our Government will only have 15 Cabinet Ministers. It will be an efficient lean Cabinet. Our policy on education is very clear: free primary education, free secondary education to start with.

"We will also introduce Government grants for students who are learning in tertiary institutions. We must have people accessing health facilities for free, drugs, consultations for free, the money will be there," he said.

Mr Mashakada said the money would be there and they intend to establish a national health system which is like the National Social Security Authority (NSSA) where every employer will contribute.

"Within the first 100 days of our Government we will retain the US dollar. Why are we going to introduce the dollar?

"It will give us time to plan and strengthen our currency so we are going to anchor our economy during the first 100 days on the US dollar," he said.

MDC-T president Mr Mwonzora also said his party was against the harsh economic sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe.

"The MDC-T through its manifesto is providing a pledge to the people of Zimbabwe. I shall not repeat everything that the secretary general has ably articulated, but the MDC-T Government will bring everlasting peace, tranquility and tolerance.

"It will end Zimbabwe's international isolation. For the record the MDC-T does not support sanctions against Zimbabwe…," he said.

Mr Mwonzora said his party, which is led by him, one of the drafters of the national Constitution, shall make sure that people's rights are respected. The launch comes after the opposition outfit had Mwonzora postponed launching its election manifesto waiting for the High Court case, in which they were seeking to have their legislators permitted to contest.

Source - The Herald

Comments

Kesington plot on special offer


Must Read

Mutambara says Mnangagwa is 'dull and dumb'

46 mins ago | 346 Views

Chamisa chides Mnangagwa over Putin chopper gift

47 mins ago | 242 Views

Chamisa shares doubts about Zimbabwe elections

47 mins ago | 134 Views

Mutambara salutes Chamisa, CCC

48 mins ago | 240 Views

Mnangagwa, police differ on Shurugwi arson case

48 mins ago | 163 Views

Zimbabwe police probe Zec break-in

48 mins ago | 110 Views

Powertel to invest US$50m towards network expansion

48 mins ago | 30 Views

Shops cash in on Zimdollar change shortage

49 mins ago | 77 Views

Mapeza remains optimistic

49 mins ago | 17 Views

Zanu-PF way beyond redemption

49 mins ago | 16 Views

CCC candidate up for assault

50 mins ago | 34 Views

Zinara loses US$150 000 in tollgate scam

50 mins ago | 35 Views

'4,1 million Zimbabweans food insecure'

50 mins ago | 14 Views

'Bosso still has a long way to go'

51 mins ago | 18 Views

Mnangagwa declares garbage disaster in Harare

51 mins ago | 25 Views

Chiefs give up on Billiat

51 mins ago | 126 Views

Chiwenga claims that development has reached all corners

52 mins ago | 15 Views

Chamisa promises projects already delivered by Zanu-PF?

52 mins ago | 44 Views

Mnangagwa to commission Hwange Units 7, 8

53 mins ago | 17 Views

Russia's railway giant keen to expand footprint to Zimbabwe

53 mins ago | 30 Views

Mnangagwa slams violence in Shurugwi

53 mins ago | 31 Views

New railway line to link Binga, Kwekwe

54 mins ago | 21 Views

Zimbabwe exports to China surge to US$585 million

54 mins ago | 24 Views

Barbra Rwodzi gets defiant police Assistant Inspector transferred

54 mins ago | 76 Views

Sarah Masiyiwa honoured in the UK

55 mins ago | 33 Views

Sex-crazed uncle takes own life after killing four children in shock arson attack

10 hrs ago | 621 Views

Senegal restricts internet access

12 hrs ago | 325 Views

David Coltart operated in Matabeleland where he did dastardly things

12 hrs ago | 1546 Views

Eye on the vote: Counting notes for polling agents

13 hrs ago | 437 Views

Chamisa's 12 disqualified candidates' appeal hearing set for Wednesday

13 hrs ago | 661 Views

Mnangagwa 'pretentious elections will not work'

14 hrs ago | 1161 Views

Zanu-PF MP Musanhi's son in court after ramming wife's car, pointing gun

14 hrs ago | 784 Views

3 laptops stolen at the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission HQ

14 hrs ago | 771 Views

CiZC pokes its nose into ZCTU affairs

14 hrs ago | 127 Views

Modi donates toilets to school

14 hrs ago | 216 Views

Bindura man robbed at his doorstep

14 hrs ago | 505 Views

Machete gang lures and rob artisanal miner

18 hrs ago | 388 Views

Mliswa announces presidential ambitions,

31 Jul 2023 at 07:03hrs | 3343 Views

Zanu-PF's food-for-votes ploy leaves a bad taste

31 Jul 2023 at 07:01hrs | 1799 Views

'Mnangagwa has nullified polls,' says Chamisa

31 Jul 2023 at 07:01hrs | 2457 Views

Mphoko still Zanu-PF?

31 Jul 2023 at 07:01hrs | 1921 Views

Zupco accident kills Zanu-PF supporter

31 Jul 2023 at 07:00hrs | 1869 Views

'Zimbabwe inflation to reach double figures in 2024'

31 Jul 2023 at 07:00hrs | 750 Views

Zimbabwe's top cop in human trafficking storm

31 Jul 2023 at 06:59hrs | 1833 Views

Mliswa calls for political tolerance

31 Jul 2023 at 06:59hrs | 316 Views

Zanu-PF is well resourced

31 Jul 2023 at 06:58hrs | 505 Views

Zimbabwe's political leaders must shun inflammatory language

31 Jul 2023 at 06:58hrs | 450 Views

Bulawayo dance group wins Chibuku dance fest

31 Jul 2023 at 06:57hrs | 171 Views

Dembare cast 5 demons

31 Jul 2023 at 06:57hrs | 456 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days