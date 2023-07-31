Chamisa promises projects already delivered by Zanu-PF?

News / National

by Staff reporter

CCC leader Mr Nelson Chamisa took his campaign trail to Gadzema grounds in Chinhoyi yesterday, where he promised to undertake developments that have already been implemented or are being undertaken by the ruling Zanu-PF.In his address, Mr Chamisa promised to provide free basic education, implement developments through use of devolution funds, and give title deeds to home owners that were illegally settled on undeveloped land by corrupt CCC councillors.Like he did during his poorly attended Beitbridge rally about a fortnight ago, Mr Chamisa also promised to decentralise key services such as issuance of e-passports and births and deaths registration."We want to devolve this nation. We should de-Harare-rise everything that is currently being done in Harare including accessing passports and other important documents," he said."Once voted into power, we will make sure that Chinhoyi should be known as a capital with all the administrative facilities."My government will also ensure that you have access to title deeds."Mr Chamisa added that under a CCC leadership, they will fix corruption "just like what has been done in Singapore, China and India"."I know we have some councillors from the party who are corrupt. You are perfect candidates for Chikurubi and I wouldn't want to lie to you, I shall descend on you," he added.However, Mr Chamisa does not seem to know that Chinhoyi is already the administrative capital of Mashonaland West, which is already issuing e-passports.The Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa has made decentralisation a top priority and almost all provincial capitals are now issuing key documents such as national IDs, e-passports, and birth and death certificates.To underline Zanu-PF's determination to decentralise development, it operationalised the devolution agenda which is a constitutional requirement.The 2013 national Constitution demands that the government implements the devolution agenda to ensure provinces, districts come up with developments they want, and approach councils to release their share of devolution funds.This has resulted in massive developments across the country, with clinics, schools, roads, bridges, and piped water, all brought to even the remotest of communities.In terms of title deeds, President Mnangagwa started rolling out title deeds to homeowners in Epworth and the programme has spread across the country.When it comes to corruption, the Second Republic has been fighting the scourge without looking at anyone's face or social standing.Several high profile former Government officials such as former Mines and Mining Development permanent secretary Professor Francis Gudyanga and former Energy and Power Development Minister Dr Samuel Undenge, among others, were thrown in jail for corruption. The two have since been released on Presidential Amnesty.Zanu-PF has also promised to offer free basic education at primary level, and mechanisms to implement the plan are underway, with business ventures such as agriculture and production of sanitisers expected to help schools run their own affairs without demanding exorbitant fees from parents.In terms of examination fees, candidates in public schools pay 45 percent of the examination fees per subject with the Government paying the 55 percent, to cushion parents.