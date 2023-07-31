Latest News Editor's Choice


Chiwenga claims that development has reached all corners

by Staff reporter
52 mins ago | Views
VICE President and Zanu-PF Second Secretary, Dr Constantino Chiwenga, has applauded President Mnangagwa for championing a national developmental agenda that has touched all corners of the country with tangible results.

Speaking during a ruling party star rally for Matebeleland North Province that was held at Nkayi Growth Point on Sunday, he said the Second Republic has transformed the country's development trajectory.

"When President Mnangagwa took office (in 2017) he said all areas of the country must be developed and no place or person must be left behind.

"He did this through the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS 1) and the NDS 2, which is being developed now that will take us to achieve Vision 2030," said the Vice President.

"Under his leadership, the Second Republic has ushered in economic development and the building of the country. You can see it by yourself and you can hear what is being done from ward to provincial levels of the country," he added.

"You can talk of roads, which are being built and will continue being built, airports are being built and two of them being Robert Mugabe International Airport and the Victoria Falls International Airport have been commissioned."

Dr Chiwenga said the Second Republic has been aggressive in rolling out dam construction projects including the flagship Lake Gwayi Shangani in Matebeleland North, which had remained in limbo since 1912. The Second Republic has also been applauded for transforming the agriculture sector, which has already clinched the US$8,2 billion milestone to enable the country to achieve food and nutrition security and is now considering exporting surplus grain. Milestones have also been recorded in the mining sector, which is closer to meeting the US$12 billion milestone this year while the manufacturing, ICTs, human capital development, and rural industries clusters have also recorded strides in the last five years.  As the country prepares for elections this month, he urged all Zimbabweans to maintain peace before, during, and after the election.

"Violence and beating each other does not achieve anything. Let's educate the people on why they should vote for Zanu-PF, let's do that in peace," he said.

"Even on the voting day and after we must remain united as a nation."

Speaking at the same occasion Zanu-PF Second Secretary Kembo Mohadi hailed the media for bringing to light works being done by the Second Republic. He said giving Zanu-PF another five years in office will help finish the projects being undertaken by the party in the country.

"I want to thank the media for the good work they are doing and I wish they continue reporting things as they are. They have articulated well the works being done by the ruling Zanu-PF party," he said.

"Our campaign this year is not about making promises but a showing off what we have done in the past five years. We need another five years to finish the projects we have started because we are committed to achieving that. The Zanu-PF-led Government will help us achieve more."

Mohadi said President Mnangagwa has a clear vision for developing the country and has produced documents with a clear mandate of how to achieve that.

Speaking at the same occasion, Zanu-PF provincial chairperson Richard Moyo promised a clean sweep for the party in all the seats. He said despite the illegal sanctions imposed on the country, Zimbabwe has achieved a lot with Matebeleland North Province witnessing a number of historic developments.

"Zanu-PF Matebeleland North Province takes pride and honor in being led by you, Your Excellency. We the people of Matebeleland province fully commit and implement all the Zanu-PF principles as directed by the party," he said. "We fully subscribe to the aspirations of both the party and Government to take our great nation to an upper middle-income status by 2030."

Moyo said the ruling party in the province has activated all its campaign machinery so that it contributes massively to the six million vote target for President Mnangagwa on August 2023. "We assure you that we will win all the 13 constituencies and 197 seats in the province," he said.


Source - The Herald

Most Popular In 7 Days