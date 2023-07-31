Chiefs give up on Billiat

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwean dribbling-wizard, who joined Amakhosi from Mamelodi Sundowns, was on the verge of renewing his contract with the club but he has disappeared without trace from the Naturena-based club.Ntseki expressed his disappointment at Billiat's no show and says that it will be very difficult for him to play for the club again.Billiat has been linked with a move to the lucrative Saudi Arabian league but nothing has materialised yet."It has been three weeks now since we last heard from him. You know it's bad when you get wrong advice because he had agreed with the club and just needed to sign. He was not given the right advice and we are in the dark about where he is," Ntseki told Sunday World at the DStv Premiership launch in Randburg this past week."I am not sure if he can still be part of the team, because he has missed an important part of pre-season training. He missed the match against Young Africans in Tanzania and will not be part of the Botswana trip for the Township Rollers match. How is he going to catch up with the rest of the players? It's a difficult situation for everyone."Khama is such a brilliant player but we do not know where he has been. We last saw him three weeks ago — but such is football and life goes on. Every coach would love to work with him," Ntseki explained.Ntseki has also pleaded with the Amakhosi die-hard supporters to give him a chance: "My message to the Amakhosi fans is that give me a chance because you can only be tested if you are given a chance.Whatever we do, we will be doing for the betterment of the club.The same thing happened when I was at Bafana Bafana, so there is nothing new, maybe it's because I am South African because our people have little love for their own, but I hope over time we will outgrow the negativity and become a positive nation," he said."In the past 25 years (of coaching) I've gone through that (criticism), so I was not surprised. But the most important thing is that I have got a job to do, and that job must be done to the best of my ability," he added.