Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'4,1 million Zimbabweans food insecure'

by Staff reporter
52 mins ago | Views
AT LEAST 4,1 million people are in urgent need of food aid as low production and a high cost of living take a heavy toll on Zimbabweans, a new food security report has revealed.

According to the World Food Programme (WFP)'s food security and markets monitoring report released recently, this is an increase from 3,6 million people estimated at the beginning of April to 4,1 million at the beginning of July.

"According to WFP's HungerMap LIVE monitoring platform, which collects data from rural and urban households through mobile surveys on a number of indicators, including food consumption patterns and coping strategies — the number of people facing insufficient food had been steadily decreasing since peaking at 5,8 million people in November last year.

"However, this trend has now reversed as the estimated number of people with insufficient food consumption rose from 3,6m at the beginning of April to 4,1m at the beginning of July. "All provinces experienced an increase in the prevalence of insufficient food consumption in this period save for Mashonaland West, Bulawayo and Harare provinces."

The report adds that the number of people estimated to be resorting to "crisis and above" food-based coping strategies has been on a downward trend since February this year.

"According to the recent FewsNet report, the 2023 harvests improved food availability and access. However, in deficit-producing areas, widespread stressed acute food insecurity outcomes still exist while in surplus-producing areas Minimal outcomes are more prevalent.

"Overall, stocks from own production in deficit-producing areas across the country will not last long due to relatively low production, hence crisis outcomes are likely to emerge in these areas by August and September.

"Reports from the WFP Masvingo and Bulawayo field offices confirm these observations. In the surplus-producing areas, worst-affected households will likely begin facing stressed outcomes by September as food stocks decline.

"Generally, urban areas are expected to be stressed as high prices and cost of living limit poor households' purchasing power to meet their non-food needs," the report indicated.

A World Bank report released in April this year said Zimbabwe was still far from reducing food poverty with the country's year-on-year inflation hovering around 200%, among some of the world's highest rates.

In May, American economist Steve Hanke's 2022 Misery Index adjudged Zimbabwe as the most miserable country because of the high cost of living.

The misery ranking is calculated by multiplying the rate of unemployment by two, then inflation, and bank-lending rates, minus the annual percentage change in real gross domestic product per capita.

Source - newsday

Comments

Kesington plot on special offer


Must Read

Mutambara says Mnangagwa is 'dull and dumb'

48 mins ago | 368 Views

Chamisa chides Mnangagwa over Putin chopper gift

49 mins ago | 256 Views

Chamisa shares doubts about Zimbabwe elections

49 mins ago | 140 Views

Mutambara salutes Chamisa, CCC

50 mins ago | 251 Views

Mnangagwa, police differ on Shurugwi arson case

50 mins ago | 175 Views

Zimbabwe police probe Zec break-in

50 mins ago | 114 Views

Powertel to invest US$50m towards network expansion

50 mins ago | 31 Views

Shops cash in on Zimdollar change shortage

51 mins ago | 82 Views

Mapeza remains optimistic

51 mins ago | 17 Views

Zanu-PF way beyond redemption

51 mins ago | 17 Views

CCC candidate up for assault

52 mins ago | 34 Views

Zinara loses US$150 000 in tollgate scam

52 mins ago | 38 Views

'Bosso still has a long way to go'

53 mins ago | 19 Views

Mnangagwa declares garbage disaster in Harare

53 mins ago | 26 Views

Chiefs give up on Billiat

53 mins ago | 132 Views

Chiwenga claims that development has reached all corners

54 mins ago | 15 Views

Chamisa promises projects already delivered by Zanu-PF?

54 mins ago | 46 Views

Mwonzora launches party manifesto

54 mins ago | 36 Views

Mnangagwa to commission Hwange Units 7, 8

55 mins ago | 17 Views

Russia's railway giant keen to expand footprint to Zimbabwe

55 mins ago | 31 Views

Mnangagwa slams violence in Shurugwi

55 mins ago | 32 Views

New railway line to link Binga, Kwekwe

56 mins ago | 22 Views

Zimbabwe exports to China surge to US$585 million

56 mins ago | 25 Views

Barbra Rwodzi gets defiant police Assistant Inspector transferred

56 mins ago | 80 Views

Sarah Masiyiwa honoured in the UK

57 mins ago | 34 Views

Sex-crazed uncle takes own life after killing four children in shock arson attack

10 hrs ago | 624 Views

Senegal restricts internet access

12 hrs ago | 325 Views

David Coltart operated in Matabeleland where he did dastardly things

12 hrs ago | 1548 Views

Eye on the vote: Counting notes for polling agents

13 hrs ago | 437 Views

Chamisa's 12 disqualified candidates' appeal hearing set for Wednesday

13 hrs ago | 661 Views

Mnangagwa 'pretentious elections will not work'

14 hrs ago | 1162 Views

Zanu-PF MP Musanhi's son in court after ramming wife's car, pointing gun

14 hrs ago | 785 Views

3 laptops stolen at the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission HQ

14 hrs ago | 772 Views

CiZC pokes its nose into ZCTU affairs

14 hrs ago | 127 Views

Modi donates toilets to school

14 hrs ago | 216 Views

Bindura man robbed at his doorstep

14 hrs ago | 507 Views

Machete gang lures and rob artisanal miner

18 hrs ago | 389 Views

Mliswa announces presidential ambitions,

31 Jul 2023 at 07:03hrs | 3343 Views

Zanu-PF's food-for-votes ploy leaves a bad taste

31 Jul 2023 at 07:01hrs | 1799 Views

'Mnangagwa has nullified polls,' says Chamisa

31 Jul 2023 at 07:01hrs | 2457 Views

Mphoko still Zanu-PF?

31 Jul 2023 at 07:01hrs | 1921 Views

Zupco accident kills Zanu-PF supporter

31 Jul 2023 at 07:00hrs | 1870 Views

'Zimbabwe inflation to reach double figures in 2024'

31 Jul 2023 at 07:00hrs | 750 Views

Zimbabwe's top cop in human trafficking storm

31 Jul 2023 at 06:59hrs | 1833 Views

Mliswa calls for political tolerance

31 Jul 2023 at 06:59hrs | 316 Views

Zanu-PF is well resourced

31 Jul 2023 at 06:58hrs | 505 Views

Zimbabwe's political leaders must shun inflammatory language

31 Jul 2023 at 06:58hrs | 450 Views

Bulawayo dance group wins Chibuku dance fest

31 Jul 2023 at 06:57hrs | 171 Views

Dembare cast 5 demons

31 Jul 2023 at 06:57hrs | 457 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days