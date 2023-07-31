CCC candidate up for assault

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Mabvuku parliamentary candidate Phibion Hakutizwi Munyaradzi appeared at the Harare Magistrates' Court on allegations of assaulting a Zanu-PF supporter.Munyaradzi (43) was granted free bail and remanded to August 28 for trial by magistrate Apolonia Marutya.The complainant was identified as Moudy Mushavatu of Old Tafara.Allegations are that on July 21 this year, the complainant was on her way to refill her gas tank when she was confronted by Munyaradzi who demanded that she removes her Zanu-PF wrapper.Munyaradzi allegedly removed the regalia before poking the woman several times on the forehead, threatening to assault her.The State said the complainant was not medically examined.