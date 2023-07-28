Imbiber kills colleague over girlfriend

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

POLICE in Mashonaland Central have arrested Radious Lefani (21) for allegedly killing an imbiber in a girlfriend dispute in Glendale on Sunday.

Lefani was watching Nyau dance with the now deceased Denzel Chitago (21) and Proud Muchadakuenda (23) at a local bar in Glendale.Deputy Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Sergeant Major Samuel Chikasha confirmed the case."I can confirm a murder case in Glendale where Lefani stabbed Chitago on the chest with an okapi knife and he died on the spot," Chikasha said."Chitago's friend Muchadakuenda was also stabbed on the left side of the chest when he tried to enquire why Lefano was being violent."It is further alleged that Chitago is battling for life at Concession hospital hence the suspect is facing two charges murder and attempted murder.The police warned people to respect the rule of law."People should not take the law into their hands by causing death of other persons. The police is warning people against carrying offensive waepons like knives and knobkerries as they risk being arrested under the current prohibition orders published by officer commanding districts while banning the carrying of such weapons," Chikasha said.