Driver, pedestrian killed in Kombi crash

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
TWO people died on the spot while nine others escaped with varying injuries when a commuter omnibus they were traveling veered off the road in an attempt to overtake a haulage truck along the Gokwe-Kwekwe road.

The accident occurred at the 55-kilometre peg along Gokwe-Kwekwe road on 30 July 2023 around 6PM.

According to Midlands Police Spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko, both the commuter omnibus, a Nissan Caravan with seven passengers on board, and the haulage truck, were driving towards Gokwe from Kwekwe.

"Police confirm a fatal accident involving a haulage truck and a Nissan Caravan in which two people died on the spot and nine others escaped with varying injuries. Both vehicles were travelling towards Gokwe when the accident happened," said Inspector Mahoko.

He said the driver of the Nissan Caravan attempted to overtake the haulage truck which was pulling a trailer and he lost control of the vehicle.

"The commuter omnibus attempted to overtake the haulage truck upon reaching the 55-kilometre peg but did not leave enough space thereby hitting the truck with its left front part. The driver lost control of the vehicle and veered off the road, hitting two pedestrians before it overturned and landed on its roof," he said.

The driver, who was thrown out of the vehicle, died on the spot together with one pedestrian.

The injured were rushed to Kwekwe General Hospital.

"We urge members of the public to always maintain a high degree of caution when using public roads," warned Inspector Mahoko.

Source - The Chronicle

Most Popular In 7 Days