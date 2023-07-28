Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZANU PF MP promises sanity in Mt Pleasant

by Simbarashe Sithole
41 mins ago | Views
Aspiring Member of the House of Assembly for Mt Pleasant Constituency, Mr. Beadle Musatye Gwasira has promised to bring meaningful development and sanity to the area.


Speaking to Bulawayo24.com ahead of the impending plebiscite scheduled for 23 August this month, the experienced politician and tactician said there is more that he is planning to offer to Mt Pleasant as a Member of Parliament.

"For a long time, Mt. Pleasant has been in the hands of the opposition. From 2000 to 2013, it was under the then Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) led by Morgan Tsvangirai. When ZANU (PF) got the Parliamentary and Council seats in 2013, the place witnessed meaningful development.

"When I got the ticket to represent ZANU (PF) as a Councillor for Ward 7 in 2013 now Ward 17 due to the delimitation process, I refurbished all public toilets in the ward. We also installed state-of-the-art marketplaces at Strathaven, Blue Lagoon, and Belgravia Shopping Centres," Mr. Gwasira said.

In addition to that, he also made sure that noise pollution was controlled at Avondale Park. All the weddings that used to take place in the park were relocated to other places.

Mr. Gwasira also worked on the cycling path by erecting barricades to ensure safety from motorists. All recreation centres were protected from invasion by illegal land barons. Obsolete water and sewer pipes were replaced in the promotion of good health and sanitation.

"We reintroduced budget consultative meetings between the residents and councils in pursuit of efficient and transparent service delivery as well as the 10% retention fee for ward development," he added.

Turning to Parliament, Mr. Gwasira promised to bring about legislation that promotes development in the area.

"We are going to Parliament to make laws that promote development. When the laws are enacted, we will make sure that they are implemented to their letter and spirit. Mt. Pleasant will no longer be the same place. It will be pleasant again as opposed to the situation whereby the President declares a state of emergency for the city due to poor service delivery," Mr. Gwasira said.

He was confident of a resounding victory riding on the opposition's failure to provide efficient service delivery and confusion on how to run their own affairs

Source - Byo24News

Must Read

Kasukuwere scares the living daylights out of Mnangagwa

26 mins ago | 55 Views

'CCC' candidates push ahead

27 mins ago | 41 Views

Uneven playing field taints poll

27 mins ago | 8 Views

CCC Bulawayo disaster includes Senatorial seats

28 mins ago | 24 Views

Police fail to hold Zanu-PF bigwigs accountable

28 mins ago | 18 Views

ZEC unfit to run free, fair elections - Study

30 mins ago | 21 Views

Sham elections likely to spark uprisings - Analysts

31 mins ago | 21 Views

Zimbavwe sleepwalks into another unfair, discredited election

31 mins ago | 6 Views

Mnangagwa dangles citizenship to Mzilikazi royal family

49 mins ago | 105 Views

Zimbabwe requests to join BRICS New Development Bank

49 mins ago | 34 Views

Modi's MP candidacy challenged

49 mins ago | 69 Views

Zinara reduces vehicle licence and tollgate fees again

50 mins ago | 49 Views

Gardener steals 57 kg gold and forex from ex-employer

51 mins ago | 50 Views

Driver, pedestrian killed in Kombi crash

51 mins ago | 32 Views

Imbiber kills colleague over girlfriend

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

ZimStat must ditch blended statistics

4 hrs ago | 96 Views

Vote Buying rampant ahead of Elections

4 hrs ago | 212 Views

CCC Door-to-door campaigns intensifying in Gwanda

4 hrs ago | 300 Views

David Coltart apologises to Jonathan Moyo

13 hrs ago | 4050 Views

Jonathan Moyo opens up after David Coltart 'insult'

14 hrs ago | 3345 Views

Mnangagwa recalls army officers on leave?

14 hrs ago | 4461 Views

France and Ecowas in a fix as Burkina Faso, Mali warn against military intervention in Niger

14 hrs ago | 1216 Views

Mutambara says Mnangagwa is 'dull and dumb'

15 hrs ago | 3340 Views

Chamisa chides Mnangagwa over Putin chopper gift

15 hrs ago | 2397 Views

Chamisa shares doubts about Zimbabwe elections

15 hrs ago | 1659 Views

Mutambara salutes Chamisa, CCC

15 hrs ago | 1956 Views

Mnangagwa, police differ on Shurugwi arson case

15 hrs ago | 1302 Views

Zimbabwe police probe Zec break-in

15 hrs ago | 851 Views

Powertel to invest US$50m towards network expansion

15 hrs ago | 217 Views

Shops cash in on Zimdollar change shortage

15 hrs ago | 660 Views

Mapeza remains optimistic

15 hrs ago | 181 Views

Zanu-PF way beyond redemption

15 hrs ago | 253 Views

CCC candidate up for assault

15 hrs ago | 234 Views

Zinara loses US$150 000 in tollgate scam

15 hrs ago | 474 Views

'4,1 million Zimbabweans food insecure'

15 hrs ago | 184 Views

'Bosso still has a long way to go'

15 hrs ago | 149 Views

Mnangagwa declares garbage disaster in Harare

15 hrs ago | 227 Views

Chiefs give up on Billiat

15 hrs ago | 1397 Views

Chiwenga claims that development has reached all corners

15 hrs ago | 88 Views

Chamisa promises projects already delivered by Zanu-PF?

15 hrs ago | 275 Views

Mwonzora launches party manifesto

15 hrs ago | 313 Views

Mnangagwa to commission Hwange Units 7, 8

15 hrs ago | 174 Views

Russia's railway giant keen to expand footprint to Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 196 Views

Mnangagwa slams violence in Shurugwi

15 hrs ago | 272 Views

New railway line to link Binga, Kwekwe

15 hrs ago | 206 Views

Zimbabwe exports to China surge to US$585 million

15 hrs ago | 120 Views

Barbra Rwodzi gets defiant police Assistant Inspector transferred

15 hrs ago | 922 Views

Sarah Masiyiwa honoured in the UK

15 hrs ago | 288 Views

Sex-crazed uncle takes own life after killing four children in shock arson attack

24 hrs ago | 878 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days