Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'CCC' candidates push ahead

by Staff reporter
30 mins ago | Views
CANDIDATES accused by the opposition CCC of fraudulently submitting nomination court papers while masquerading as bona fide party nominees have persisted with campaigns ahead of the 23 August general elections.

Despite de-campaigning the candidates on social media, and associating them with Zanu-PF and Forever Associates Zimbabwe, the "fake" candidates have upped the ante in campaigning.

In St Mary's, Freddy Masarirevhu (pictured) and the party's bona fide candidate, Brighton Mazhindu, are slugging it out on the campaign trail, with both claiming to be the party candidate.

Masarirevhu is conducting door-to-door campaigns with his team. He also has big banners on buses and commuter omnibuses in the constituency.

Apart from Masarirevhu, Hunyani's double candidate, Terrence Khumbula, is on the campaign trail, holding constituency meetings despite being warned against so doing by the party.

He spoke to The NewsHawks in a brief interview, saying he was pressed for time with constituency meetings.

Khumbula took the opportunity to dispel the widely circulated narrative that he was arrested together with Trouble Hasha at a Zimbabwe Electoral Commission multi-party liaison meeting in Harare on 10 July.

On the said date, CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere and some activists tweeted videos of the duo being taken by party supporters out of Harare Girls' High premises where Zec was having a multi-party liaison meeting and being delivered to Law and Order police officers.

They were last pictured in a police truck.

Khumbula says police only stepped up to whisk them away from violent CCC supporters.

"CCC members being led by Ngadziore became violent and police had to maintain peace," he said

"It's their job to maintain peace so they had to move us from violent members who were being led by Ngadziore," he said.

Khumbula is among the 20 MP double candidates across the country who were cautioned against proceeding as candidates under the party banner.

The opposition party's hope to have the candidates disqualified was quashed after the High Court dismissed their application to have double candidates removed from the list of those who had successfully filed their nomination papers with Zec.

The party reported a case of fraud for the double candidates under RRB number 5585161 at  ZRP Kopje.

Only Masvingo ward 2 council candidate Frank Chirairo, who had filed his name for the seat under the CCC banner, withdrew his candidature.

Meanwhile, there have been several reports of intimidation of CCC candidates during this campaign season.

In the wee hours of Thursday, aspiring MP for St Mary's, Brighton Mazhindu, woke up to a suspected bombing on his house that left windows broken.

In Hunyani, police wrote to CCC to stop door-to-door campaigns.

On Thursday, two CCC members including ward 20 council candidate, Bevean Murada, were detained after they were arrested while conducting door-to-door campaigns in Zengeza East.

In Cowdray Park, Raphael Pashor Sibanda had one of his campaign meetings disrupted by suspected Zanu-PF thugs.

The same day, Marondera Central candidate Caston Matewu saw all his posters removed from a wall where he had pasted them.

According to the Zimbabwe Peace Project, aspiring council candidates in Shamva South wards 24 and 22 woke up to mock coffins on their doorsteps.

Source - newshawks

Must Read

ZANU PF MP promises sanity in Mt Pleasant

47 secs ago | 0 Views

Barman killed over snooker

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Kasukuwere scares the living daylights out of Mnangagwa

30 mins ago | 67 Views

Uneven playing field taints poll

31 mins ago | 9 Views

CCC Bulawayo disaster includes Senatorial seats

32 mins ago | 28 Views

Police fail to hold Zanu-PF bigwigs accountable

32 mins ago | 25 Views

ZEC unfit to run free, fair elections - Study

34 mins ago | 25 Views

Sham elections likely to spark uprisings - Analysts

34 mins ago | 22 Views

Zimbavwe sleepwalks into another unfair, discredited election

35 mins ago | 7 Views

ZANU PF MP promises sanity in Mt Pleasant

45 mins ago | 28 Views

Mnangagwa dangles citizenship to Mzilikazi royal family

53 mins ago | 112 Views

Zimbabwe requests to join BRICS New Development Bank

53 mins ago | 37 Views

Modi's MP candidacy challenged

53 mins ago | 77 Views

Zinara reduces vehicle licence and tollgate fees again

54 mins ago | 49 Views

Gardener steals 57 kg gold and forex from ex-employer

55 mins ago | 51 Views

Driver, pedestrian killed in Kombi crash

55 mins ago | 33 Views

Imbiber kills colleague over girlfriend

3 hrs ago | 155 Views

ZimStat must ditch blended statistics

4 hrs ago | 96 Views

Vote Buying rampant ahead of Elections

4 hrs ago | 213 Views

CCC Door-to-door campaigns intensifying in Gwanda

4 hrs ago | 300 Views

David Coltart apologises to Jonathan Moyo

13 hrs ago | 4052 Views

Jonathan Moyo opens up after David Coltart 'insult'

14 hrs ago | 3347 Views

Mnangagwa recalls army officers on leave?

14 hrs ago | 4464 Views

France and Ecowas in a fix as Burkina Faso, Mali warn against military intervention in Niger

14 hrs ago | 1217 Views

Mutambara says Mnangagwa is 'dull and dumb'

15 hrs ago | 3342 Views

Chamisa chides Mnangagwa over Putin chopper gift

15 hrs ago | 2397 Views

Chamisa shares doubts about Zimbabwe elections

15 hrs ago | 1660 Views

Mutambara salutes Chamisa, CCC

15 hrs ago | 1959 Views

Mnangagwa, police differ on Shurugwi arson case

15 hrs ago | 1302 Views

Zimbabwe police probe Zec break-in

15 hrs ago | 852 Views

Powertel to invest US$50m towards network expansion

15 hrs ago | 217 Views

Shops cash in on Zimdollar change shortage

15 hrs ago | 660 Views

Mapeza remains optimistic

15 hrs ago | 181 Views

Zanu-PF way beyond redemption

15 hrs ago | 253 Views

CCC candidate up for assault

15 hrs ago | 234 Views

Zinara loses US$150 000 in tollgate scam

15 hrs ago | 474 Views

'4,1 million Zimbabweans food insecure'

15 hrs ago | 184 Views

'Bosso still has a long way to go'

15 hrs ago | 150 Views

Mnangagwa declares garbage disaster in Harare

15 hrs ago | 227 Views

Chiefs give up on Billiat

15 hrs ago | 1397 Views

Chiwenga claims that development has reached all corners

15 hrs ago | 89 Views

Chamisa promises projects already delivered by Zanu-PF?

15 hrs ago | 275 Views

Mwonzora launches party manifesto

15 hrs ago | 313 Views

Mnangagwa to commission Hwange Units 7, 8

15 hrs ago | 174 Views

Russia's railway giant keen to expand footprint to Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 197 Views

Mnangagwa slams violence in Shurugwi

15 hrs ago | 272 Views

New railway line to link Binga, Kwekwe

15 hrs ago | 206 Views

Zimbabwe exports to China surge to US$585 million

15 hrs ago | 120 Views

Barbra Rwodzi gets defiant police Assistant Inspector transferred

15 hrs ago | 922 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days