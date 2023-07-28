Barman killed over snooker

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A Bindura-based barman at a local bar was allegedly killed by an imbiber in a snooker dispute on Saturday.The now deceased Denis Chatambudza (24) was fatally struck with a beer bottle on the head and when he fell down the suspect who is still at large stabbed him in the chest.He bled profusely and was rushed to a nearby clinic where they struggled to stop the bleeding until he died.Mashonaland Central deputy police spokesperson Sergeant Major Samuel Chikasha confirmed the case."I can confirm a murder case in Bindura, investigations are in progress," Chikasha said.Police warned people to respect the rule of law."People should not take the law into their hands by causing death of other persons. The police is warning people against carrying offensive waepons like knives and knobkerries as they risk being arrested under the current prohibition orders published by officer commanding districts while banning the carrying of such weapons," Chikasha said.