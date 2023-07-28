Mnangagwa dangles lithium processing plant for Kamativi

News / National

by Staff reporter

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has pledged to commission a lithium processing plant under construction in Kamativi, Matabeleland North province, next year to ensure full beneficiation of the mineral resource.Addressing a Zanu-PF campaign rally in Nkayi on Sunday, Mnangagwa, who is seeking re-election on August 23, described Matabeleland North as a blessed province as it is endowed with various high-end natural resources such as lithium, coal and methane gas."God loves people of Matabeleland North so much. You have coal, methane gas, lithium and others. So it is the duty of the government to see to it that local people must benefit from those resources," he said.Mnangagwa said there was lithium in Kamativi, where a processing plant was currently under construction."So next year, I should be able to come and commission it. We are building infrastructure everywhere, but this infrastructure cannot be done overnight."It is a process, I believe that when you give us the second mandate we will uplift the lives of every single Zimbabwean," Mnangagwa said.He said the Gwayi-Shangani Dam project was now 70,2% complete with a capacity to hold 690 million cubic metres of water that will irrigate various projects along the corridor.Mnangagwa also promised to complete the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Highway which is currently under rehabilitation and indicated that his government had remodelled universities to ensure they churn out entrepreneurs instead of job seekers.