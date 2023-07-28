Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa dangles lithium processing plant for Kamativi

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has pledged to commission a lithium processing plant under construction in Kamativi, Matabeleland North province, next year to ensure full beneficiation of the mineral resource.

Addressing a Zanu-PF campaign rally in Nkayi on Sunday, Mnangagwa, who is seeking re-election on August 23, described Matabeleland North as a blessed province as it is endowed with various high-end natural resources such as lithium, coal and methane gas.

"God loves people of Matabeleland North so much. You have coal, methane gas, lithium and others. So it is the duty of the government to see to it that local people must benefit from those resources," he said.

Mnangagwa said there was lithium in Kamativi, where a processing plant was currently under construction.

"So next year, I should be able to come and commission it. We are building infrastructure everywhere, but this infrastructure cannot be done overnight.

"It is a process, I believe that when you give us the second mandate we will uplift the lives of every single Zimbabwean," Mnangagwa said.

He said the Gwayi-Shangani Dam project was now 70,2% complete with a capacity to hold 690 million cubic metres of water that will irrigate various projects along the corridor.

Mnangagwa also promised to complete the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Highway which is currently under rehabilitation and indicated that his government had remodelled universities to ensure they churn out entrepreneurs instead of job seekers.

Source - newsday

Must Read

CCC is participating in 2023, 'so flawed the only logical step was withdraw', out of greed. So, spare us these crocodile teats

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

Why is Africa always desperate for a master to serve?

4 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zimbabwe's real 'Second Republic' was actually established under Mugabe!

4 hrs ago | 107 Views

Mnangagwa can't preach peace when his government is doing exactly the opposite!

4 hrs ago | 69 Views

Zimbabwe cops injured in shootout with armed robbers

4 hrs ago | 225 Views

'Disqualified' CCC Bulawayo candidates carry on with campaigns

4 hrs ago | 155 Views

Malema providing 500 buses for Zimbos 'to home and vote. They are welcome back.' Juju will flip flop if Zanu PF rig and win

4 hrs ago | 97 Views

ZANU PF MP promises sanity in Mt Pleasant

4 hrs ago | 45 Views

Barman killed over snooker

4 hrs ago | 122 Views

Kasukuwere scares the living daylights out of Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 298 Views

'CCC' candidates push ahead

5 hrs ago | 135 Views

Uneven playing field taints poll

5 hrs ago | 35 Views

CCC Bulawayo disaster includes Senatorial seats

5 hrs ago | 94 Views

Police fail to hold Zanu-PF bigwigs accountable

5 hrs ago | 97 Views

ZEC unfit to run free, fair elections - Study

5 hrs ago | 95 Views

Sham elections likely to spark uprisings - Analysts

5 hrs ago | 66 Views

Zimbavwe sleepwalks into another unfair, discredited election

5 hrs ago | 39 Views

ZANU PF MP promises sanity in Mt Pleasant

5 hrs ago | 48 Views

Mnangagwa dangles citizenship to Mzilikazi royal family

5 hrs ago | 216 Views

Zimbabwe requests to join BRICS New Development Bank

5 hrs ago | 69 Views

Modi's MP candidacy challenged

5 hrs ago | 142 Views

Zinara reduces vehicle licence and tollgate fees again

5 hrs ago | 73 Views

Gardener steals 57 kg gold and forex from ex-employer

5 hrs ago | 85 Views

Driver, pedestrian killed in Kombi crash

5 hrs ago | 57 Views

Imbiber kills colleague over girlfriend

7 hrs ago | 173 Views

ZimStat must ditch blended statistics

8 hrs ago | 101 Views

Vote Buying rampant ahead of Elections

8 hrs ago | 227 Views

CCC Door-to-door campaigns intensifying in Gwanda

8 hrs ago | 329 Views

David Coltart apologises to Jonathan Moyo

17 hrs ago | 4204 Views

Jonathan Moyo opens up after David Coltart 'insult'

18 hrs ago | 3472 Views

Mnangagwa recalls army officers on leave?

18 hrs ago | 4652 Views

France and Ecowas in a fix as Burkina Faso, Mali warn against military intervention in Niger

18 hrs ago | 1261 Views

Mutambara says Mnangagwa is 'dull and dumb'

19 hrs ago | 3504 Views

Chamisa chides Mnangagwa over Putin chopper gift

19 hrs ago | 2433 Views

Chamisa shares doubts about Zimbabwe elections

19 hrs ago | 1689 Views

Mutambara salutes Chamisa, CCC

19 hrs ago | 2019 Views

Mnangagwa, police differ on Shurugwi arson case

19 hrs ago | 1318 Views

Zimbabwe police probe Zec break-in

19 hrs ago | 855 Views

Powertel to invest US$50m towards network expansion

19 hrs ago | 219 Views

Shops cash in on Zimdollar change shortage

19 hrs ago | 667 Views

Mapeza remains optimistic

19 hrs ago | 186 Views

Zanu-PF way beyond redemption

19 hrs ago | 273 Views

CCC candidate up for assault

19 hrs ago | 238 Views

Zinara loses US$150 000 in tollgate scam

19 hrs ago | 482 Views

'4,1 million Zimbabweans food insecure'

19 hrs ago | 185 Views

'Bosso still has a long way to go'

19 hrs ago | 175 Views

Mnangagwa declares garbage disaster in Harare

19 hrs ago | 234 Views

Chiefs give up on Billiat

19 hrs ago | 1423 Views

Chiwenga claims that development has reached all corners

19 hrs ago | 92 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days