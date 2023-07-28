Latest News Editor's Choice


ZANU PF councillor faints after bashing at rally

by Simbarashe Sithole
2 hrs ago | Views
ZANU PF aspiring councillor for Mazowe ward 26 Benedict Kanda popularly known as Wandiona was allegedly hit on his private parts and fainted at a party rally in Mazowe recently.


The matter came to light at Concession magistrates courts yesterday where Pharoah Benard (50) appeared before magistrate Joshua Nembaware for assault.

He pleaded guilty to the charge and was slapped with six months behind bars which was wholly suspended on condition he does not commit a similar offense again in the next five years.

In his plea of guilty he told the magistrate that he was drunk and begged for mercy.

"Your worship l was drunk when l committed this offense please forgive me, l will not do it again," lamented Benard.

Prosecutor Precious Khanye told the court that on July 29 the councillor was entertaining people at Spar farm,Mazowe when Benard jumped on the stage and punched Kanda on his private parts.

After the punch Kanda fell down and  fainted there by bringing party business to halt.

First aid was rendered on Kanda and he gained consciousness hours later while Benard was arrested.

Source - Byo24News

