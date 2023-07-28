Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa to lead Heroes, Defence Forces events

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
President Mnangagwa is expected to preside over the Heroes Day commemorations and Zimbabwe Defence Forces celebrations in two weeks time where several activities have been lined up as preparations for the two national events gather momentum.

The Heroes Day sees the central event at the National Heroes Acre on Monday 14 August under the Theme "Remembering Our Heroes – Nyika Inovakwa Nevene vayo/Ilizwe Lakhiwa Ngabanikazi Balo" while the ZDF celebrations, to be held the following day at the National Sports Stadium, will be held under the theme "Brick by Brick, Stone Upon Stone – Zimbabwe Defence Forces: Creating a Conducive Environment for the Attainment of Vision 2030".

However, heroes commemorations will be done right down to provincial and district level, while defence forces celebrations go down to provincial level.

The details were given by Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa after the Cabinet meeting yesterday.

She said Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe briefed Cabinet on behalf of the Chairperson of the Cabinet Committee on State Occasions and National Monuments Minister July Moyo.

Preparations for the Heroes Day event are well on course, with adequate logistical arrangements for the mobilisation and transport of members of the public to and from the venue having been made.

"The event will be presided over by His Excellency the President, and all the 196 heroes and heroines' families have been invited.

"In line with the Second Republic's Devolution and Decentralisation ethos, provinces and districts will be allocated buses for the transport of the public.

"Each of the rural provinces will be allocated 5 buses, while each district will get one. Harare Metropolitan Province will have 50 buses and Bulawayo Metropolitan province 15," said Minister Mutsvangwa.

"Entertainment during the Heroes Day commemoration event will be provided by Maungira Enharira, Heavenly Praises Choir and Vatumwa VaMwari. The Zimbabwe Republic Police Band will be on stand-by. A Heroes Gala will be held at Vengere Stadium in Rusape Town, Manicaland Province on the night of 14 August with 23 artists. The proposed artists include the following: Sulumani Chimbetu; Cheso Boys; the Police Band; Nicholas Zachariah; Dorcas Moyo; Agatha Murudzwa; Chief Hwenje; Ma-nine; Bio Mudimba; DJ Fantan; Mathias Mhere; Iyasa; Michael Mahendere; Enzo Ishall; Mambo Duterere; Tambaoga; Romeo Gasa; and Mark Ngwazi."

She said three luminaries and an organisation will be honoured on the day for their vast contribution for the development of the country.

"As the nation may recall, the day will also see three citizens and one organisation being honoured for their outstanding achievements in service of the nation, namely: Dr Sikhulile Moyo, Ambassador Mary Mubi, Dr Agnes Mahomva, and the Angel of Hope Foundation," she said.

"The 2023 Defence Forces Day will be celebrated on 15th August at the National Sports Stadium under the theme ‘Brick by Brick, Stone Upon Stone – Zimbabwe Defence Forces: Creating a Conducive Environment for the Attainment of Vision 2030'. As a service to the nation during peace times, the Zimbabwe Defence Forces are undertaking numerous community assistance projects throughout the country.

"These projects will be officially handed over during the community assistance week. There will also be a medical outreach programme during which general medical consultations will be conducted free of charge at the ZDF project to be handed-over by the Minister of Defence and War Veterans Affairs."

She outlined several displays that will be there to show the people what the forces can do.

"There will be a variety of entertainment on the day, which includes military displays comprising parachute drops, a commando flood rescue simulation and taekwondo as well as military hardware exhibitions outside the National Sports Stadium featuring artillery, mounted and mechanised equipment.

"Musical entertainment will be provided by Alick Macheso and Chillspot Records Stable in the morning. An invitation has been extended to the Malawi Defence Forces to send a team that will contest for the Defence Forces Trophy against the Zimbabwe Defence Forces Soccer Select Team," she said.

"National Heroes Day commemorations will also be held in all the other country's provinces and districts, but the Defence Forces Day celebrations will be limited to the provinces."

In a related matter, President Mnangagwa will address mourners on 5 August 2023 at the national farewell service for national hero and Archbishop Ezekiel Guti at the National Sports Stadium.

"The Guti family and ZAOGA Forward in Faith Church declared a 30-day mourning period from 5 July to 5 August 2023. Accordingly, the body of the late national hero will lie in state for three days, from 2 to 4 August at the African Multination for Christ College in Amalinda, Harare. An all night vigil will be held on August 4 at the City Sports Centre. The 5th of August has been reserved for processes in accordance with Government practice," she said.

"The National Farewell Service for the late Archbishop Guti will be held on 5 August 2023 at the National Sports Stadium. His Excellency the President will view the late national hero's body in addition to addressing mourners.

"Thereafter the late Archbishop Guti will be interred during a private burial on a date to be decided by the family. Honours usually given to a Hero will be accorded to the late Apostle."

Source - The Herald

Most Popular In 7 Days