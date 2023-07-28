Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Major boost for Muzarabani gas project

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe and Algeria yesterday signed a Memorandum Of Understanding (MoU) in hydrocarbons which is a shot in the arm for the country's natural gas and oil exploration activities following the confirmation of large reserves in the north-eastern part of the country.

Algeria's Energy and Mines Minister Mohamed Arkab, arrived in the country yesterday and paid a courtesy call on President Mnangagwa following the signing of the MoU and apprised the Head of State of the agreement, which will focus mainly on hydrocarbons.

The MoU is further testament that the Second Republic's engagement and re-engagement diplomatic offensive continues to bear fruit on all fronts, as relations between Harare and Algiers have continued to grow in leaps and bounds over  the years.

Algeria has the tenth-largest proven reserves of natural gas in the world and is the sixth largest gas exporter and has the third largest reserves of shale gas. It also ranks sixteenth in proven oil reserves, according to a Data Privacy Framework (DPF).

Speaking after a closed door meeting between President Mnangagwa and the Algerian delegation, Energy and Power Development Minister Zhemu Soda, said the establishment of collaboration between Zimbabwe and Algeria in hydrocarbons would definitely aid in the former's economic growth particularly in Muzarabani.

He said as an expert in the field, Algiers had agreed to transfer its expertise for Harare's exponential benefit.
"You are aware that there is exploration that has just started in Muzarabani so this relationship is going to assist us given that it's a new frontier for Zimbabwe to exploit our hydro-carbons in Muzarabani and we think from this relationship we are going to benefit a lot collaborating with them and sharing the expertise so that we also broaden our energy mix in the country.

"It is an MoU for the purposes of collaborating in areas of energy. You might be aware that Algeria is very much advanced in the area of hydrocarbons, they do mine their oil and extract their gas which they are using for the betterment of their economy especially in the area of gas to electricity," he said.

Minister Soda said the MoU was broad based hence it would undeniably improve Zimbabwe's energy generation.

"So, this is the MoU that we signed, we shall be collaborating in various ways; in the area of knowledge transfer, policy and regulations and also in the area of research and development of our energy sector," he said.

Algeria's Energy and Mines Minister Mahomed Arkab said they were delighted to establish solid cooperation with Zimbabwe.

"We are happy to have been received by the President, today we have signed a Memorandum of Understanding in order to establish real and effective cooperation between Zimbabwe and Algeria in different fields mainly in the hydrocarbon industry and electricity generation, transmission and distribution.

"We are trying to establish a roadmap in order to prioritise all this activity for real cooperation," he said.

The Algerian delegation will today meet the Minister of Mines and Mining Development.

The successful discovery of oil and gas in Zimbabwe will make the country energy self-sufficient, create employment, promote economic growth and development on account of the significant potential for value chain linkages.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Soldiers deface Mnangagwa posters

31 mins ago | 201 Views

Mwonzora's MDC-T to contest just 24 seats

32 mins ago | 81 Views

Kasukuwere fights for spot on Presidential ballot paper

2 hrs ago | 477 Views

'Zanu-PF MPs plotting 'bhora musango' against Mnangagwa,' claims CCC's Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 556 Views

'Zanu-PF created 2,7 million jobs promised in 2018,' claims party's deputy youth commissar

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

Chiwenga waxes lyrical about Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 414 Views

Kasukuwere takes poll fight to Sadc

2 hrs ago | 422 Views

Strongman takes his eating challenge to Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 223 Views

'Zimbabweans trembling as Aug 23 nears'

2 hrs ago | 255 Views

Zanu-PF candidate punched, faints

2 hrs ago | 250 Views

Harare scoffs at Mnangagwa 'state of disaster' declaration

2 hrs ago | 184 Views

5 CCC members in court over Mnangagwa poster

2 hrs ago | 158 Views

Love triangle turns deadly

2 hrs ago | 328 Views

Mr President, stop being blind to the obvious things

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

Mnangagwa to address Cowdry Park Star Rally

2 hrs ago | 123 Views

Zimbabwe judges must not be fazed by critics, says CJ Malaba

2 hrs ago | 145 Views

No blood should be shed in this election, says Mwonzora

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Highlanders sign Lobengula descendant

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

Mnangagwa to lead Heroes, Defence Forces events

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

ZANU PF councillor faints after bashing at rally

2 hrs ago | 504 Views

CCC is participating in 2023, 'so flawed the only logical step was withdraw', out of greed. So, spare us these crocodile teats

10 hrs ago | 476 Views

Why is Africa always desperate for a master to serve?

10 hrs ago | 206 Views

Zimbabwe's real 'Second Republic' was actually established under Mugabe!

11 hrs ago | 341 Views

Mnangagwa can't preach peace when his government is doing exactly the opposite!

11 hrs ago | 167 Views

Zimbabwe cops injured in shootout with armed robbers

11 hrs ago | 942 Views

Mnangagwa dangles lithium processing plant for Kamativi

11 hrs ago | 382 Views

'Disqualified' CCC Bulawayo candidates carry on with campaigns

11 hrs ago | 469 Views

Malema providing 500 buses for Zimbos 'to home and vote. They are welcome back.' Juju will flip flop if Zanu PF rig and win

11 hrs ago | 232 Views

ZANU PF MP promises sanity in Mt Pleasant

11 hrs ago | 150 Views

Barman killed over snooker

11 hrs ago | 390 Views

Kasukuwere scares the living daylights out of Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 709 Views

'CCC' candidates push ahead

11 hrs ago | 238 Views

Uneven playing field taints poll

11 hrs ago | 80 Views

CCC Bulawayo disaster includes Senatorial seats

11 hrs ago | 212 Views

Police fail to hold Zanu-PF bigwigs accountable

11 hrs ago | 226 Views

ZEC unfit to run free, fair elections - Study

12 hrs ago | 172 Views

Sham elections likely to spark uprisings - Analysts

12 hrs ago | 126 Views

Zimbavwe sleepwalks into another unfair, discredited election

12 hrs ago | 85 Views

ZANU PF MP promises sanity in Mt Pleasant

12 hrs ago | 93 Views

Mnangagwa dangles citizenship to Mzilikazi royal family

12 hrs ago | 447 Views

Zimbabwe requests to join BRICS New Development Bank

12 hrs ago | 113 Views

Modi's MP candidacy challenged

12 hrs ago | 340 Views

Zinara reduces vehicle licence and tollgate fees again

12 hrs ago | 190 Views

Gardener steals 57 kg gold and forex from ex-employer

12 hrs ago | 197 Views

Driver, pedestrian killed in Kombi crash

12 hrs ago | 133 Views

Imbiber kills colleague over girlfriend

13 hrs ago | 218 Views

ZimStat must ditch blended statistics

15 hrs ago | 116 Views

Vote Buying rampant ahead of Elections

15 hrs ago | 236 Views

CCC Door-to-door campaigns intensifying in Gwanda

15 hrs ago | 434 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days