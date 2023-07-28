Latest News Editor's Choice


Highlanders sign Lobengula descendant

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
HIGHLANDERS FC has completed the signing of Thabo Lunga Zikode Khumalo, the great, great grandson of the club's founding player Albert.

The player who has been training with Highlanders since last week appears to be the only addition to the Bosso family in the just-ended mid-season transfer window.

The move does not come as a surprise after the South African-based player previously expressed his desire to play for Highlanders to complete his spirituality after growing up in South Africa detached from his Gwatemba and Zimbabwe Khumalo Clan.

Reliable sources told this publication that the official announcement is imminent.

"The deal is done. The club is just concluding some paperwork but it's already a done deal," said the source.

Highlanders communications officer Nozibelo Maphosa refused to confirm the deal.

However Chronicle have it on good authority that there has been an exchange of paperwork between Bulawayo and Harare as well as Harare and South African Football Association as the club seeks his international clearance.

The 27-year-old is a free agent after his contract with Tongaat FC in South Africa's lower leagues expired.

He has had stints with Orlando Pirates, Free State Stars, Bloemfontein Celtics and once trained at British side Fulham.

His great-grandfather Albert and Rhodes, the sons of Njube who was King Lobengula's son, were among a group of young men who formed Highlanders FC in 1926.

Thabo's father Ndumiso was the son of Nduna who was born to Albert and Mamkhwebude.

The club was initially called Lions FC and wore red and later changed to Matebeleland Highlanders FC in 1937.

At the instigation of the late Vice President Joshua Nkomo in 1975, Highlanders dropped Matebeleland as it incited tribal differences among football family members.

It was at a critical stage of the liberation struggle when unity was needed for a bigger push towards Independence.

Meanwhile, Highlanders will travel to Nyamhunga Stadium for a tie against ZPC Kariba in what promises to be an exciting encounter and it may not be a surprise if the big forward makes his debut away.

Zikode could become the second known South African player to parade his talents on this side of the Limpopo after

Dynamos' Dean Saunders over 15 years ago.

Saunders however did not make an impact.

Source - The Chronicle

Most Popular In 7 Days