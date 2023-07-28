Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

No blood should be shed in this election, says Mwonzora

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
MOVEMENT for Democratic Change (MDC) president Senator Douglas Mwonzora has called on all political parties and citizens to maintain peace in the forthcoming elections, while encouraging tolerance of divergent views as people of one nation.

Political parties have gone on overdrive, campaigning for their candidates with just a few cases of political violence having been reported.

Senator Mwonzora is one of the 11 presidential candidates who are going to contest the election together with Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Advocate Nelson Chamisa and President Mnangagwa who is largely tipped to win the election by a wide margin.

In an interview with the Zimpapers Election Desk, the MDC leader said no blood should be shed in the election urging people not to forget that they are all Zimbabweans.

"It is critical to maintain peace in this election. We must remember that irrespective of our political differences, we are all Zimbabweans," Senator Mwonzora said.

"As a social democratic party, the MDC respects that there are various interest groups in our country. These are equally important. Therefore, we must exercise high levels of tolerance throughout the campaign period. No blood should be shed in this election. I am happy that the MDC has not been involved in any violence in this election. We ask all political parties to follow suit."

He said these elections should be about the people of Zimbabwe and mark the transition from the old to the new.

"From these elections, we should be able to transform the social, economic, and political lives of our people. For the MDC, we are entering this election in order to attain governmental power through peaceful, constitutional, and democratic means, govern differently, and change the lives of the Zimbabwean people for the better. But these elections must be peaceful, free, and fair," he said.

Senator Mwonzora said the MDC as a social democratic party born out of the struggles of the working class is a pro-people and pro-poor party.

He said the agenda of the MDC is to bring free education from Grade One to Form Four for all Zimbabweans.

"For higher education students, it will offer educational support in the form of student loans and grants, bursaries, and scholarships. We also will provide free healthcare, which will include maternity care as we believe that giving birth is national duty.

Our government will promote the inclusion of all our people in the economic life of the nation by providing interest-free loans for people especially the youth and the women who want to start small businesses," he said.

The MDC president said since more than 90 percent of the population are living off agriculture, the MDC wants to reduce the prices for all agricultural inputs including fertiliser so that all people especially the poor can afford them.

"As a labour-backed party, we are worried that the pensions that our pensioners, including war veterans, are getting are paltry. For that reason, we will revise and totally recalibrate the pensions so that our pensioners make a meaningful living out of them," Senator Mwonzora said.

He said his party had high chances of winning the elections if they are conducted in a free and fair manner.

"Zimbabweans now want to vote for ideas, and we have them. Unfortunately, we have had a lot of obstacles put in our way. Through sheer vindictiveness and gross partisanship, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission has disqualified 87 of our parliamentary candidates.

This has had the effect of delaying our campaign, including the launch of our manifesto. The fate of our 87 candidates is yet to be decided by the courts. Assuming we win, this will give our candidates less than a month to campaign. This is totally unfair," he said.

The veteran lawyer said his party was advocating for an inclusive economy and will be offering interest-free loans for people to start small businesses.

"We will promote agricultural production and, therefore, income generation by subsidising inputs. We will promote inclusion in the mining sector by promoting artisanal miners. In this regard, participation in this sector must be completely depoliticised.

Zimbabwe is rich in mineral wealth, including gold, platinum, diamonds, lithium, and oil. In order to maximise revenue in mining, we will promote beneficiation and value- addition. In the case of lithium, we will insist on end users like battery- manufacturing companies to set up their factories in Zimbabwe. The mining industry is beset with massive corruption. This will be curbed," Senator Mwonzora said.

"We will promote manufacturing by attracting both local and foreign investment into this sector. As a country, Zimbabwe is rich in both flora and fauna as well as other natural endowments. We will actively promote tourism. Because of sanctions, Zimbabwe does not have access to international capital as well as international markets.

We will, therefore, push for the removal of sanctions by promoting democracy, free and fair elections, as well as through promotion of human rights. There are great economic benefits for joining the Commonwealth. We will fulfil the conditionalities for joining the Commonwealth.

Lastly, we need to curb inflation by addressing currency volatility, which is caused by currency speculation by the rich, powerful, and connected. The problem with the Zimbabwean economy is not lack of money per se, but it is the distribution of the national resources."

Turning to land issues, Senator Mwonzora said they were settled by the constitution and the majority of Zimbabweans must have access to the greater portion of the land.

"There will never be a reversal of the land reform programme. Rather, we will make critical interventions to make our new farmers more productive. Among other things, they must have access to credit. We notice that the land reform programme also created multiple farm owners. This will be redressed. Our government will invest in research and development so that the land is more productive."

"The MDC will continue to promote dialogue as a means of resolving national issues. This dialogue must be genuine, inclusive, and unconditional. So far, the party stands vindicated for its consistent calls for national dialogue. Zimbabwe must also fulfil its international obligations. In regard, it will promote regional peace and stability. The war in Cabo Delgado must be brought to a conclusive end."

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Soldiers deface Mnangagwa posters

32 mins ago | 209 Views

Mwonzora's MDC-T to contest just 24 seats

33 mins ago | 84 Views

Kasukuwere fights for spot on Presidential ballot paper

2 hrs ago | 479 Views

'Zanu-PF MPs plotting 'bhora musango' against Mnangagwa,' claims CCC's Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 558 Views

'Zanu-PF created 2,7 million jobs promised in 2018,' claims party's deputy youth commissar

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Chiwenga waxes lyrical about Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 416 Views

Kasukuwere takes poll fight to Sadc

2 hrs ago | 426 Views

Strongman takes his eating challenge to Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 224 Views

'Zimbabweans trembling as Aug 23 nears'

2 hrs ago | 257 Views

Zanu-PF candidate punched, faints

2 hrs ago | 251 Views

Harare scoffs at Mnangagwa 'state of disaster' declaration

2 hrs ago | 185 Views

5 CCC members in court over Mnangagwa poster

2 hrs ago | 159 Views

Love triangle turns deadly

2 hrs ago | 331 Views

Mr President, stop being blind to the obvious things

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

Mnangagwa to address Cowdry Park Star Rally

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

Zimbabwe judges must not be fazed by critics, says CJ Malaba

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

Highlanders sign Lobengula descendant

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

Major boost for Muzarabani gas project

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Mnangagwa to lead Heroes, Defence Forces events

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

ZANU PF councillor faints after bashing at rally

2 hrs ago | 504 Views

CCC is participating in 2023, 'so flawed the only logical step was withdraw', out of greed. So, spare us these crocodile teats

10 hrs ago | 476 Views

Why is Africa always desperate for a master to serve?

11 hrs ago | 206 Views

Zimbabwe's real 'Second Republic' was actually established under Mugabe!

11 hrs ago | 341 Views

Mnangagwa can't preach peace when his government is doing exactly the opposite!

11 hrs ago | 167 Views

Zimbabwe cops injured in shootout with armed robbers

11 hrs ago | 942 Views

Mnangagwa dangles lithium processing plant for Kamativi

11 hrs ago | 382 Views

'Disqualified' CCC Bulawayo candidates carry on with campaigns

11 hrs ago | 470 Views

Malema providing 500 buses for Zimbos 'to home and vote. They are welcome back.' Juju will flip flop if Zanu PF rig and win

11 hrs ago | 232 Views

ZANU PF MP promises sanity in Mt Pleasant

11 hrs ago | 150 Views

Barman killed over snooker

11 hrs ago | 391 Views

Kasukuwere scares the living daylights out of Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 709 Views

'CCC' candidates push ahead

11 hrs ago | 238 Views

Uneven playing field taints poll

11 hrs ago | 80 Views

CCC Bulawayo disaster includes Senatorial seats

11 hrs ago | 213 Views

Police fail to hold Zanu-PF bigwigs accountable

11 hrs ago | 227 Views

ZEC unfit to run free, fair elections - Study

12 hrs ago | 172 Views

Sham elections likely to spark uprisings - Analysts

12 hrs ago | 126 Views

Zimbavwe sleepwalks into another unfair, discredited election

12 hrs ago | 85 Views

ZANU PF MP promises sanity in Mt Pleasant

12 hrs ago | 93 Views

Mnangagwa dangles citizenship to Mzilikazi royal family

12 hrs ago | 448 Views

Zimbabwe requests to join BRICS New Development Bank

12 hrs ago | 113 Views

Modi's MP candidacy challenged

12 hrs ago | 341 Views

Zinara reduces vehicle licence and tollgate fees again

12 hrs ago | 190 Views

Gardener steals 57 kg gold and forex from ex-employer

12 hrs ago | 197 Views

Driver, pedestrian killed in Kombi crash

12 hrs ago | 133 Views

Imbiber kills colleague over girlfriend

13 hrs ago | 218 Views

ZimStat must ditch blended statistics

15 hrs ago | 116 Views

Vote Buying rampant ahead of Elections

15 hrs ago | 236 Views

CCC Door-to-door campaigns intensifying in Gwanda

15 hrs ago | 434 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days