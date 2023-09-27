Zanu-PF Politburo, Central Committee meet

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF will hold an ordinary session of Politburo and Central Committee meetings tomorrow and Saturday respectively, Secretary for Information and Publicity and party spokesperson, Chris Mutsvangwa has confirmed.In a statement, Mutsvangwa said the meetings will be held at the Zanu-PF headquarters in HarareThere is a Politburo meeting tomorrow, September 28, at 2pm at the Zanu-PF headquarters. This will be followed by a Central Committee meeting on September 30, at 10am at the same venue."All members should be seated exactly 15 minutes before the above stated times," said Mutsvangwa