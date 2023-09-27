Latest News Editor's Choice


Zanu-PF Politburo, Central Committee meet

by Staff reporter
27 Sep 2023 at 16:59hrs | Views
Zanu-PF will hold an ordinary session of Politburo and Central Committee meetings tomorrow and Saturday respectively, Secretary for Information and Publicity and party spokesperson, Chris Mutsvangwa has confirmed.

In a statement, Mutsvangwa said the meetings will be held at the Zanu-PF headquarters in Harare

There is a Politburo meeting tomorrow, September 28, at 2pm at the Zanu-PF headquarters. This will be followed by a Central Committee meeting on September 30, at 10am at the same venue.

"All members should be seated exactly 15 minutes before the above stated times," said Mutsvangwa

Source - The Herald

