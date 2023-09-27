Zimbabwe's 10th Parliament opens Tuesday

News / National

by Staff reporter

In accordance with Section 145 (1) of the Constitution, the inaugural session of Parliament following a general election is required to convene at a time and location chosen by the President, with the condition that it must commence no later than thirty days after the President-elect assumes office.President Emmerson Mnangagwa has announced October 3rd as the scheduled date for the commencement of the first session of the tenth parliamentary term, following his recent inauguration and the subsequent swearing-in of National Assembly members earlier this month.In adherence to the constitutional provisions outlined in Section 145 (1), the President has exercised his authority by designating the New Parliament Building in Mt. Hampden as the venue for the inaugural session of the Tenth Parliament of Zimbabwe. Furthermore, he has officially set the date and time for this session to begin, which will be at twelve o'clock noon on Tuesday, the 3rd of October, 2023, as detailed in the official gazette.