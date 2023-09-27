War Veteran humiliated by CCC activist at bar

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Plumtree-based war Veteran James Ndebele was allegedly humiliated by a Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC) during a drinking spree at a local bar in Plumtree.The matter came to light at Plumtree magistrates courts yesterday where Bongani Fara (46) appeared before magistrate Joshua Nembaware facing an assault charge.The state led by Voster Makuwerere alleged on September 10 the complainant was drinking beer with his female friend at a local bar when Fara entered the bar.Fara accused Ndebele of lying to people that he had employed him while Ndebele accused Fara of threatening him saying CCC activists will crash war Veterans if they get new weapons because war veterans are now few.A misunderstanding arose and Fara poked Ndebele before removing his hat and throwing it away.There was commotion and Ndebele filed a police report.The matter continues on October 30.