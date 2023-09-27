Zimbabwe police redflags rampant armed robberies at schools

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has expressed alarm regarding a series of robberies that transpired at three schools in Harare and Goromonzi. Armed gangs targeted security personnel and absconded with substantial amounts of money, as well as electronic devices.According to law enforcement, the as-yet unidentified culprits employed firearms, machetes, iron bars, and explosives during their raids on Kuwadzana 8 Primary School, Budiriro 1 High School, and Goromonzi High School last week."In one incident that took place on September 21, 2023, at Kuwadzana 8 Primary School in Harare," stated Police Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi in an official statement, "three unknown suspects assaulted two security guards on duty, restraining them by tying their hands with shoelaces. Subsequently, the suspects gained entry to the Bursar's office, where they utilized unknown explosives to breach a safe, making off with $3,551 in U.S. currency, ZWL$68,000 in local currency, and two card swipe machines."Using a similar approach on September 23, an unidentified trio targeted four security guards on duty at Budiriro 1 High School in Harare, immobilizing them by tying their hands and legs with shoelaces and sellotape.Nyathi elaborated, "The suspects then accessed the Bursar's office, where they employed explosives to open a safe, resulting in the theft of $700 in U.S. currency. Additionally, they stole $900 in cash from the Headmaster's office."Nonetheless, an attempted robbery on Sunday faced an abrupt end when seven heavily armed, unidentified suspects were compelled to abandon their mission midway. This was due to a swift and united response from Goromonzi High School's security guards, staff, and students, who repelled the intruders with thrown stones.Nyathi urged school authorities to refrain from maintaining large sums of money on school premises and to bolster security measures.Meanwhile, the ZRP called on educational institutions nationwide to exercise vigilance in monitoring students' activities during break times, following an incident in which a female student was subjected to sexual abuse by a male classmate during a binge-drinking session at a learning institution in the capital."The ZRP is troubled by reports of students consuming alcoholic beverages on school premises and urges school administrators to oversee students even during breaks or lunchtime on school grounds. On September 25, 2023, a first-year female student was sexually assaulted by a second-year male student after an episode of excessive drinking with other students during a break at the school grounds in Waterfalls, Harare," revealed the police.