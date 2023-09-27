Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe police redflags rampant armed robberies at schools

by Staff reporter
27 Sep 2023 at 20:06hrs | Views
The Zimbabwe Republic Police has expressed alarm regarding a series of robberies that transpired at three schools in Harare and Goromonzi. Armed gangs targeted security personnel and absconded with substantial amounts of money, as well as electronic devices.

According to law enforcement, the as-yet unidentified culprits employed firearms, machetes, iron bars, and explosives during their raids on Kuwadzana 8 Primary School, Budiriro 1 High School, and Goromonzi High School last week.

"In one incident that took place on September 21, 2023, at Kuwadzana 8 Primary School in Harare," stated Police Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi in an official statement, "three unknown suspects assaulted two security guards on duty, restraining them by tying their hands with shoelaces. Subsequently, the suspects gained entry to the Bursar's office, where they utilized unknown explosives to breach a safe, making off with $3,551 in U.S. currency, ZWL$68,000 in local currency, and two card swipe machines."

Using a similar approach on September 23, an unidentified trio targeted four security guards on duty at Budiriro 1 High School in Harare, immobilizing them by tying their hands and legs with shoelaces and sellotape.

Nyathi elaborated, "The suspects then accessed the Bursar's office, where they employed explosives to open a safe, resulting in the theft of $700 in U.S. currency. Additionally, they stole $900 in cash from the Headmaster's office."

Nonetheless, an attempted robbery on Sunday faced an abrupt end when seven heavily armed, unidentified suspects were compelled to abandon their mission midway. This was due to a swift and united response from Goromonzi High School's security guards, staff, and students, who repelled the intruders with thrown stones.

Nyathi urged school authorities to refrain from maintaining large sums of money on school premises and to bolster security measures.

Meanwhile, the ZRP called on educational institutions nationwide to exercise vigilance in monitoring students' activities during break times, following an incident in which a female student was subjected to sexual abuse by a male classmate during a binge-drinking session at a learning institution in the capital.

"The ZRP is troubled by reports of students consuming alcoholic beverages on school premises and urges school administrators to oversee students even during breaks or lunchtime on school grounds. On September 25, 2023, a first-year female student was sexually assaulted by a second-year male student after an episode of excessive drinking with other students during a break at the school grounds in Waterfalls, Harare," revealed the police.

Source - newsday

Must Read

Meet the real Finance Deputy Minister David Kuda Mnangagwa

60 mins ago | 177 Views

Jenfan Muswere's appointment breathes fresh energy into media landscape

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Zimra ramping up efforts to combat revenue leakage and corruption

6 hrs ago | 200 Views

Kasukuwere to challenge Mnangagwa's 'looting scheme' in court

6 hrs ago | 511 Views

Joseph Kalimbwe blasts Hichilema's government...later deletes tweet

6 hrs ago | 751 Views

Sadc should take advantage of Zimbabwe elections

9 hrs ago | 786 Views

Fresh Election beyond Mnangagwa's Wishes.

9 hrs ago | 634 Views

Welshman Ncube says CCC does not have a political theory?

9 hrs ago | 1562 Views

Kasukuwere challenges Mnangagwa secrecy bid

12 hrs ago | 1172 Views

Mnangagwa shrugs off Chamisa

13 hrs ago | 1243 Views

MP bemoans Nkayi timber 'looting'

13 hrs ago | 362 Views

Woman assaults cop over lover

13 hrs ago | 394 Views

Woman steals from burial society

13 hrs ago | 260 Views

CCC activist assaults a war vet?

13 hrs ago | 220 Views

Robson Mhandu's ZBC sex scandal jolts industry

13 hrs ago | 585 Views

Police smoke out robbers from Beitbridge hideout

13 hrs ago | 423 Views

Zanu-PF bootlickers get a new member

13 hrs ago | 255 Views

Gossiper bashed to death

13 hrs ago | 255 Views

Zanu-PF orders losing candidates to surrender party campaign vehicles without fail

13 hrs ago | 291 Views

Bulawayo introduce US$30 spot fine for littering, open worship

13 hrs ago | 227 Views

Chamisa stops Khupe, Welshman Ncube civic awards?

13 hrs ago | 581 Views

Zimbabwe's gold tokens to be used as legal tender

13 hrs ago | 229 Views

Bulawayo hotels, lodges fully booked ahead of Sanganai/Hlanganani Expo

13 hrs ago | 98 Views

Bosso want abandoned match to resume

13 hrs ago | 149 Views

Improved power supply as Zesa completes unit maintenance

13 hrs ago | 96 Views

9 dead, 4 missing and 21 survivors in Zimbabwe mine disaster

13 hrs ago | 111 Views

Nakamba impresses as Luton celebrate landmark Premier League win

13 hrs ago | 242 Views

Zanu-PF conference set for Midlands

13 hrs ago | 81 Views

ZIFA set to appoint new CEO

13 hrs ago | 66 Views

Zimbabwean fugitive killer deported to Mozambique

13 hrs ago | 233 Views

Mnangagwa mourns accident victims

13 hrs ago | 75 Views

Education ministry sets up complaints desks

13 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zimbabwe's small scale miners take Minister to task over bottlenecks

13 hrs ago | 20 Views

CCC MP says ZBC license fees should be scrapped

23 hrs ago | 748 Views

2 more players get injured at Bosso

24 hrs ago | 293 Views

Man dumps wife, 3 minor children in Bulawayo CBD and disappears

24 hrs ago | 837 Views

'Defrauding vendors led to Zanu-PF loss in Bulawayo'

24 hrs ago | 626 Views

CCC legislators trial postponed to next month

24 hrs ago | 149 Views

The Nguni/Sotho People who occupied parts of modern-day Zimbabwe before Mzilikazi

24 hrs ago | 533 Views

Chinese mines to be compelled to plough back to their communities

30 Sep 2023 at 19:29hrs | 223 Views

Zimbabwean motorist ploughs into army recruits, kills one

30 Sep 2023 at 19:24hrs | 594 Views

Zanu-PF has transformed public media into propaganda outlets

30 Sep 2023 at 18:56hrs | 128 Views

Sikhala says he feels betrayed by some hypocritical comrades

30 Sep 2023 at 18:51hrs | 1588 Views

Mnangagwa re-engagement plan in danger

30 Sep 2023 at 18:35hrs | 858 Views

Zimbabwe lose penalty shootout to Botswana

30 Sep 2023 at 18:31hrs | 260 Views

Redi Thlabi: the black woman weaponized against South Africa

30 Sep 2023 at 12:46hrs | 461 Views

Zanu-PF exhibits at Masvingo agricultural show

30 Sep 2023 at 12:35hrs | 124 Views

CCC candidates challenge results in court

30 Sep 2023 at 11:29hrs | 704 Views

Jury finds 34-year-old Zimbabwe mother died by medical misadventure at Ireland hospital

30 Sep 2023 at 10:39hrs | 386 Views

40 workers trapped after mine shaft collapses

30 Sep 2023 at 10:37hrs | 556 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days