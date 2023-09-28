Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bosso to face CAPS without Ariel

by Staff reporter
28 Sep 2023 at 06:12hrs | Views
Highlanders are facing the likelihood of playing without their injured star goalkeeper, Ariel Sibanda, for the first time this season as they prepare to take on struggling CAPS United in a Chibuku Super Cup quarter-final clash at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.

Sibanda, affectionately known as Mangoye or Mdawini among the loyal Bosso supporters, had been in impeccable form for the majority of the season until his performance took a downturn. He sustained an injury when Highlanders suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of a resurgent Hwange side last weekend.

The former Warriors goalkeeper had an outstanding start to the season, steering the Bosso ship with great confidence. However, in recent weeks, he and his defense have conceded goals at an alarming rate, a concerning trend for the success-starved Highlanders camp.

Sibanda has donned no other jersey but the Highlanders strip and worn no other club badge except the renowned "Siyinqaba" inscribed shield and spear logo. With an impressive 14 years of service at Bosso, winning this year's Chibuku Super Cup or the Premier Soccer League title would be a fitting conclusion to his illustrious football career.

Highlanders have not faced CAPS United, the former Cup Kings of the country, in such a significant contest for a long time. They would have greatly benefited from the presence of their inspirational captain, who is also a proficient penalty taker and saver.

Highlanders' communications and marketing officer, Nozibelo Maphosa, stated, "Ariel picked up a knock in Hwange, but we hope he will be available for selection on Sunday."

In Sibanda's absence, one of his two understudies, Raphael Pitisi or Reward Muza, is likely to step in. Interestingly, both Pitisi and Muza were with the team in Hwange, but neither was chosen to replace the injured Sibanda, who later conceded a goal that cost them three points.

With Highlanders' technical manager, Baltemar Brito, and his assistant, Antonio Torress, away on Warriors duty in Botswana, the team has been fine-tuning under the watchful eyes of former club legend Madinda Ndlovu, Joel Luphahla, and fitness trainer Abraham Mbayiwa.

On Sunday, Highlanders will face an inconsistent CAPS United side that has endured a nine-game winless streak in the league. This has been a cause for concern for Lloyd Chitembwe's team, which includes Bulawayo natives Joel "Josta" Ngodzo and Kelvin Madzongwe, players who could help them regain their lost pride within Bosso's fortress, Emagumeni.

Despite the absence of Peter Muduhwa due to national team commitments, Highlanders can still field a solid defense, with "Tower" Andrew Mbeba likely to feature in the backline alongside the evergreen Mbongeni "Mbola" Ndlovu, Archford Faira, and Marvelous Chigumira.


Source - The Herald

Must Read

Meet the real Finance Deputy Minister David Kuda Mnangagwa

60 mins ago | 177 Views

Jenfan Muswere's appointment breathes fresh energy into media landscape

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Zimra ramping up efforts to combat revenue leakage and corruption

6 hrs ago | 200 Views

Kasukuwere to challenge Mnangagwa's 'looting scheme' in court

6 hrs ago | 511 Views

Joseph Kalimbwe blasts Hichilema's government...later deletes tweet

6 hrs ago | 751 Views

Sadc should take advantage of Zimbabwe elections

9 hrs ago | 786 Views

Fresh Election beyond Mnangagwa's Wishes.

9 hrs ago | 634 Views

Welshman Ncube says CCC does not have a political theory?

9 hrs ago | 1562 Views

Kasukuwere challenges Mnangagwa secrecy bid

12 hrs ago | 1172 Views

Mnangagwa shrugs off Chamisa

13 hrs ago | 1243 Views

MP bemoans Nkayi timber 'looting'

13 hrs ago | 362 Views

Woman assaults cop over lover

13 hrs ago | 394 Views

Woman steals from burial society

13 hrs ago | 260 Views

CCC activist assaults a war vet?

13 hrs ago | 220 Views

Robson Mhandu's ZBC sex scandal jolts industry

13 hrs ago | 586 Views

Police smoke out robbers from Beitbridge hideout

13 hrs ago | 423 Views

Zanu-PF bootlickers get a new member

13 hrs ago | 255 Views

Gossiper bashed to death

13 hrs ago | 255 Views

Zanu-PF orders losing candidates to surrender party campaign vehicles without fail

13 hrs ago | 291 Views

Bulawayo introduce US$30 spot fine for littering, open worship

13 hrs ago | 227 Views

Chamisa stops Khupe, Welshman Ncube civic awards?

13 hrs ago | 581 Views

Zimbabwe's gold tokens to be used as legal tender

13 hrs ago | 229 Views

Bulawayo hotels, lodges fully booked ahead of Sanganai/Hlanganani Expo

13 hrs ago | 98 Views

Bosso want abandoned match to resume

13 hrs ago | 149 Views

Improved power supply as Zesa completes unit maintenance

13 hrs ago | 96 Views

9 dead, 4 missing and 21 survivors in Zimbabwe mine disaster

13 hrs ago | 111 Views

Nakamba impresses as Luton celebrate landmark Premier League win

13 hrs ago | 242 Views

Zanu-PF conference set for Midlands

13 hrs ago | 81 Views

ZIFA set to appoint new CEO

13 hrs ago | 66 Views

Zimbabwean fugitive killer deported to Mozambique

13 hrs ago | 233 Views

Mnangagwa mourns accident victims

13 hrs ago | 75 Views

Education ministry sets up complaints desks

13 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zimbabwe's small scale miners take Minister to task over bottlenecks

13 hrs ago | 20 Views

CCC MP says ZBC license fees should be scrapped

23 hrs ago | 748 Views

2 more players get injured at Bosso

24 hrs ago | 293 Views

Man dumps wife, 3 minor children in Bulawayo CBD and disappears

24 hrs ago | 837 Views

'Defrauding vendors led to Zanu-PF loss in Bulawayo'

24 hrs ago | 626 Views

CCC legislators trial postponed to next month

24 hrs ago | 149 Views

The Nguni/Sotho People who occupied parts of modern-day Zimbabwe before Mzilikazi

24 hrs ago | 533 Views

Chinese mines to be compelled to plough back to their communities

30 Sep 2023 at 19:29hrs | 223 Views

Zimbabwean motorist ploughs into army recruits, kills one

30 Sep 2023 at 19:24hrs | 594 Views

Zanu-PF has transformed public media into propaganda outlets

30 Sep 2023 at 18:56hrs | 128 Views

Sikhala says he feels betrayed by some hypocritical comrades

30 Sep 2023 at 18:51hrs | 1588 Views

Mnangagwa re-engagement plan in danger

30 Sep 2023 at 18:35hrs | 858 Views

Zimbabwe lose penalty shootout to Botswana

30 Sep 2023 at 18:31hrs | 260 Views

Redi Thlabi: the black woman weaponized against South Africa

30 Sep 2023 at 12:46hrs | 461 Views

Zanu-PF exhibits at Masvingo agricultural show

30 Sep 2023 at 12:35hrs | 124 Views

CCC candidates challenge results in court

30 Sep 2023 at 11:29hrs | 704 Views

Jury finds 34-year-old Zimbabwe mother died by medical misadventure at Ireland hospital

30 Sep 2023 at 10:39hrs | 386 Views

40 workers trapped after mine shaft collapses

30 Sep 2023 at 10:37hrs | 556 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days