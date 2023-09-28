Mnangagwa appoints first female Attorney General

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Mnangagwa has officially appointed the nation's inaugural female Attorney-General, Mrs. Virginia Mabhiza, effective from November 1.Additionally, the President has made three other key appointments, namely a Special Advisor to the President for overseeing Government Program implementation, a Public Health Advisor to the President and Cabinet, and the Chairperson of the National Railways of Zimbabwe Board.The announcement of these appointments was made by Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr. Martin Rushwaya, in a formal statement.Dr. Joram Gumbo has been appointed as the Special Advisor to the President responsible for Monitoring Implementation of Government Programs, effective immediately.Dr. Agnes Mahomva has been assigned the newly-established role of Public Health Advisor to the President and Cabinet, with immediate effect. Dr. Mahomva previously held the position of Chief Coordinator for the National Response to the Covid-19 pandemic and served as a former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Child Care.Mr. Mike Madiro has been appointed as the Chairman of the National Railways of Zimbabwe (Private) Limited Board, effective immediately. Mr. Madiro, a seasoned accountant, has previously served as the Deputy Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage and the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development.Mrs. Virginia Mabhiza is a highly experienced legal practitioner with a background in civil and criminal litigation. She has held the position of Secretary for Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs since 2013. Mrs. Mabhiza also served as Secretary for Constitutional Affairs during the Inclusive Government, overseeing the Constitution-making process, and has represented the country at various local, regional, and international justice forums.These appointments reflect the government's commitment to strengthening various sectors and ensuring efficient governance and policy implementation across the country.