Mnangagwa makes more key govt appointments

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed Virginia Mabhiza, former Secretary for Justice, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs, to the position of Attorney-General. The announcement of this appointment was made by Martin Rushwaya, the newly-appointed Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, in a press statement released last night.Additionally, Agnes Mahomva has been appointed to the newly-established position of Public Health Advisor to the President and Cabinet. Jorum Gumbo has been appointed as the Special Advisor to the President responsible for Monitoring and Implementation of Government Programmes. Mike Madiro, the former Deputy Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development, has been appointed as the Chairperson of the National Railways of Zimbabwe board.In the statement, Rushwaya highlighted that Mabhiza is a qualified legal practitioner with extensive experience in both criminal and civil litigation. She has previously served as the Secretary for Constitutional Affairs during the inclusive government, where she oversaw the constitution-making process led by COPAC and represented the country in various local, regional, and international forums related to justice matters.Rushwaya described Madiro as an experienced accountant.Regarding Mahomva, Rushwaya emphasized her critical role in advising and coordinating during the COVID-19 pandemic, ensuring evidence-based and well-coordinated efforts among government ministries, departments, agencies, communities, and the private sector. This contributed to the successful management and containment of the national COVID-19 pandemic, as documented in reports and documentaries related to the response efforts.The appointment of Mahomva as Public Health Advisor aims to strengthen public health promotion and enhance the country's response to public health emergencies, recognizing that public health issues extend beyond the responsibilities of the Ministry of Health.Gumbo's role as Special Advisor to the President for Monitoring and Implementation of Government Programmes will involve providing advice and independent assessments of the progress of government projects across the country.