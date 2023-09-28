Madzibaba VeShanduko removed from remand

News / National

by Staff reporter

In Harare on Tuesday, a court removed Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activist Godfrey Karembera, also known as Madzibaba VeShanduko, from remand during his appearance before Magistrate Ethel Chichera.Karembera had been on remand since March of the previous year, and his lawyers, Tawanda Bvudzijena and Doug Coltart, expressed their concerns about the State's delay in conducting the trial."He has been on remand since last year. What the State is doing is not fair and not just," Coltart argued before the court.The State had alleged that Karembera attempted to deface the prominent Mbuya Nehanda statue located along Samora Machel Avenue in central Harare.According to the allegations, on March 17 of the previous year, at the intersection of Julius Nyerere Way and Samora Machel Avenue where the statue is situated, Karembera chanted slogans that drew a crowd and annoyed other people who then alerted the police. It was further claimed that he insulted the police officers at the scene, referring to them as "useless," which led to his arrest.Tinotenda Masimba represented the State in the case.