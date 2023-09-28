Dembare captain fumes over Warriors snub

News / National

by Staff reporter

Frank Makarati, the captain of Dynamos, expressed his disappointment at being excluded from the Warriors squad currently in Botswana for a friendly match this weekend.Makarati, a defender, was withdrawn from the senior men's squad, along with Highlanders' Andrew Mbeba, to allow their respective clubs to participate in the Chibuku Super Cup quarter-final matches scheduled for the same weekend.Dynamos is set to face FC Platinum at Mandava Stadium in Zvishavane on Saturday, while Highlanders will take on Caps United at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo the following day. Both clubs had three players each in the Warriors team and had requested a postponement of their cup ties.FIFA rules state that a club is not obliged to fulfill domestic games if three or more of its players are away on international duty. A compromise was reached between the Premier Soccer League and the Warriors technical team led by Baltemar Brito to withdraw Makarati and Mbeba from the squad.Thubelihle Jubane, an unheralded Sheasham central defender, was called in to fill the void left by Makarati and Mbeba's withdrawal. He was part of the Warriors squad that arrived in Gaborone.Makarati, who captained the Warriors in a friendly match against Namibia earlier in the month, expressed his disappointment at being made a sacrificial lamb. He emphasized his desire to play for the national team and acknowledged that representing the national team provides players with significant exposure.He also acknowledged the absence of Tanaka "Kante" Shandirwa and Donald Mudadi, two other Dynamos players who were called up for the Warriors squad, would be a significant blow for the FC Platinum match.Despite these challenges, Makarati expressed confidence in Dynamos' ability to win the match against FC Platinum and vowed to avoid a penalty shootout, which had decided the previous two Chibuku Super Cup contests between the two teams.In Mangombe's absence, Lloyd "Mablanyo" Chigowe will take charge of Dynamos in Zvishavane. Highlanders have made plans for Brito and his assistant Antonio Torres to return to Bulawayo immediately after the Botswana match to take charge of their game against Caps United on Sunday.In other Chibuku Super Cup quarter-finals, Chicken Inn will face Black Rhinos at Luveve Stadium on Saturday, while Herentals will take on Ngezi Platinum Stars at Mandava Stadium on Sunday.Chicken Inn's goalkeeper Donovan Bernard and defender Xolani Ndlovu are in the Warriors squad, and Herentals will be without Tinotenda Benza due to national team commitments.Ngezi Platinum Stars have Qadr Amini and goalkeeper Nelson Chadya with the Warriors in Gaborone. Clemence Matawu, the former Soccer Star of the Year and Chicken Inn administrator, has been appointed Warriors team manager to replace Wellington Mpandare. Simba Bhora's Zivanai Kawadza is the team's new goalkeepers' coach.