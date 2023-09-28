Progressive Zimbabweans in Zambia to shutdown Beitbridge border post

News / National

by Staff reporter

Good evening fellow Zimbabweans iam glad to let you know that we managed to get the clearance for our Beightbridge Border Post demonstration, unfortunately hatina kuzopiwa 28 na 29 as we wished which was going to be on a weekend, we have already engaged the authorities on that… pic.twitter.com/hoVm72ZPEi — Cucsman (@CucsmanM) September 27, 2023

Progressive Zimbabweans in Zambia are mobilising for protests which could shut down the country's busiest border post Beitbridge over Zimbabwe's disputed August polls.President Emmerson Mnangagwa was declared winner in the presidential election race despite several observer missions flagging the polls as falling short of local, regional and international standards.The main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa described the August 23 and 24 elections as a "gigantic fraud" and his party has launched a diplomatic offensive lobbying for fresh elections.A few Zimbabweans in South Africa recently staged protests in Cape Town, Pretoria and Johannesburg handing over their demands for an election re-run to embassy staff.A group named Progressive Zimbabweans in Zambia is circulating a poster calling forOne of the organisers Cucsman said indicated that they have managed to get the clearance for our Beitbridge Border Post demonstration for the 26th of September 2023.Said Cucsman, "Good evening fellow Zimbabweans iam glad to let you know that we managed to get the clearance for our Beightbridge Border Post demonstration, unfortunately hatina kuzopiwa 28 na 29 as we wished which was going to be on a weekend, we have already engaged the authorities on that note , we will advise y'all on the developments, we want to try and do this on weekends kuitira vanoenda kumabasa , we will also notify everyone on when we do the CHIRUNDU and PLUMTREE demonstration, we are going to close these boaders as a way of showing our displeasure, we are sick and tired of disputed polls in Zimbabwe, we want the situation to be resolved before end of this year, WE FEAR FOKOL."The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission declared Mnangagwa victorious with 52,6% of the presidential vote (2 350 111 votes) and that Chamisa polled 44% (1 967 343 votes).The ruling Zanu-PF party also secured 136 parliamentary seats, while CCC won 73 seats in the August 23 elections.Zanu-PF's seats tally increased to 176 against the CCC's 103 after the inclusion of the 60 women's quota seats along with the 10 special seats for youths.