Harare rolls out 100-day plan

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Harare City Council has announced a 100-day plan to ramp up service delivery, a Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) statement has indicated.The opposition party said the council, led by mayor Ian Makone, has a transformative 100-day programme to improve the lives of citizens in line with CCC leader Nelson Chamisa's vision.The 100-day plan includes the removal of all illegal dumps in the residential areas and declaring the central business district a litter-free zone, among other promises."Water Supply: We expect to optimise water production and ensure that residents have access to potable water. Health services: We expect to complete the construction of Chitubu Clinic in Glen Norah to improve health services coverage," the statement read."Markets: We intend to complete the construction of corner Seke/Dieppe Market which will accommodate 1 500 small and medium enterprise traders. Social Services: We expect to complete the first phase of the renovation works at Rufaro Stadium so that it is ready for use."The 100-day plan also includes improving revenue collection to fund service delivery, while focusing on reducing the debt position and cutting costs.Under Makone, the municipality is targeting to commence the city beautification programme starting with selected strategic road centre islands in the first 100 days."Audited financial statements: We expect to complete the 2021-22 final accounts so that we begin the 2024 financial year on a better footing. Decentralisation: Harare has grown to the extent that it cannot be managed effectively from the centre. It is in this vein that the city has adopted a decentralisation policy and structure which marks the implementation of the first phase of decentralisation."This will see the redeployment of employees to the regions and districts so that we are able to provide services at the local level while also involving local stakeholders in all our programmes," the statement read.