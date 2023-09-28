News / National
Coltart blames Zimdollar for Bulawayo collapse
28 Sep 2023 at 10:48hrs | Views
Bulawayo Mayo David Coltart has blamed the City's challenges on the continued use of th zimbabwean Dollar in the country.
Posting on Twitter, Coltart said:
Having been in the role of Mayor of #Bukawayo for just over 2 weeks it is clear to me that a major cause of the malaise facing the City is the continued use of the Z$. Budgeting in such a volatile currency is almost impossible & paying staff in Z$ has caused morale to plummet.
Coltart's statement was rubbished by Professor Jonathan Moyo who said what Colatrt was saying was common knowlege.
Said Moyo, "Wow. Eureka, @DavidColtart. You're a genius. So broadcasting this pedestrian view that you've just discovered, which is heard everyday in pubs, is the solution from the ceremonial Mayor of Bulawayo?"
Source - Byo24News