Coltart blames Zimdollar for Bulawayo collapse

by Mandla Ndlovu





Having been in the role of Mayor of #Bukawayo for just over 2 weeks it is clear to me that a major cause of the malaise facing the City is the continued use of the Z$. Budgeting in such a volatile currency is almost impossible & paying staff in Z$ has caused morale to plummet. — David Coltart (@DavidColtart) September 27, 2023

Bulawayo Mayo David Coltart has blamed the City's challenges on the continued use of th zimbabwean Dollar in the country.Posting on Twitter, Coltart said:Coltart's statement was rubbished by Professor Jonathan Moyo who said what Colatrt was saying was common knowlege.Said Moyo, "Wow. Eureka, @DavidColtart. You're a genius. So broadcasting this pedestrian view that you've just discovered, which is heard everyday in pubs, is the solution from the ceremonial Mayor of Bulawayo?"