Chamisa, UPND plot to launch Mango Diplomatic Offensive unmasked

News / National

by Nkululeko Nkomo

A senior CCC official has vowed that the current government in Zambia would continue to push for the removal of ZANU PF from power. The official, a former senior police officer from Mashonaland West, said that if the SADC failed to support their bid to have the election nullified they would cause SADC to debate Zimbabwe to the "extent of embarrassing President Emmerson Mnangagwa and if possible prevent him from assuming the Chairmanship of the body". The CCC official boasted that President Hichilema, who he said was nervous about the prospect of campaigning for, and participating in the 2026 elections, when President Mnangagwa would be in the SADC Bureau as outgoing Chair, would support them "to the hilt".On its part, the CCC would engage in demonstrations, protests and riots that would destabilise the economy, render the country ungovernable, attract international attention and help Zambia in its bid to manufacture a crisis to aid its destabilisation programme. He advised this publication to watch out for Operation Kumisa Zvinhu, from 1st October. The protests would complement their joint diplomatic offensive with Zambia. The former police officer boasted that the UPND was among the plethora of donors who would sponsor the diplomatic offensive. He said that Nelson Chamisa would soon embark on Mango Strategy Diplomacy, which he explained as the visit to neighbouring countries under the guise of religious activity or mere tourism. He said Chamisa would use these Mango visits to engage, with the aid of the UNPD, regional political players and potential donors.The CCC member was confident that, in cooperation with the Zambian government, they would destabilise the ZANU PF Government and render the country ungovernable. Government would then collapse, paving the way for what CCC and its handlers are calling a National Transitional Authority, electoral reforms and ultimately fresh elections."Chamisa's strategy seeks to comprehensively subvert the will of the people of Zimbabwe as recently expressed in the recent elections, to install himself unconstitutionally as president through this dubious contrived scheme," the source said.