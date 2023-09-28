Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bulawayo Business Network team meets Obert Mpofu

by Nkululeko Nkomo
28 Sep 2023 at 12:00hrs | Views
The Bulawayo Business Network is actively engaged in its lobbying efforts to ensure that businesses in Matebeleland receive the support and representation they need for growth.

Yesterday, a delegation from the Bulawayo Business Network, led by Sizwakele Ndlovu, held a meeting with Dr. Obert Mpofu at his Harare office.
Dr. Obert Mpofu recognized the challenges faced by businesses in Matebeleland and committed to maintaining an open-door policy, actively listening to the concerns of the people, and ensuring that these concerns are effectively communicated to government officials for prompt action. Dr. Mpofu emphasized that ZANU PF, under the leadership of President Mnangagwa, is a party dedicated to taking decisive actions and fostering progress, as evidenced by numerous projects such as the Gwayi-Shangani Dam and new power generation units at Hwange, among others.

Dr. Mpofu encouraged the Bulawayo Business Network to remain focused and to develop projects and programs that complement the government's efforts in building an upper-middle-income economy. He underscored that "a nation is built by its inhabitants."

Speaking on behalf of the Bulawayo Business Network, Sizwakele Ndlovu remarked, "This meeting is one of the many lobbying efforts we have planned as we seek to engage all stakeholders in securing fresh capital and new opportunities for businesses in Matebeleland. The region boasts abundant natural resources and a young, energetic, and creative population that deserves investment."

Ndlovu also disclosed that "In furtherance of our objectives, the Bulawayo Business Network will be actively participating in a Stakeholder Validation Workshop for the Draft Zimbabwe National Industrial Development Policy (2024-2030), organized by the Ministry of Industry and Commerce with support from the UN Economic Commission for Africa."

In addition, the Bulawayo Business Network has initiated a program, in partnership with Uniglobe Accountants and business consultants, to assist entrepreneurs from Matebeleland in registering their businesses.

The Bulawayo Business Network is committed to ensuring that businesses in Matebeleland have the opportunity to prosper and contribute meaningfully to the development of Zimbabwe. Ndlovu concluded by saying, "We have several exciting initiatives that we will be announcing and implementing soon."

Article source *
Article image *
Tags *
Credit image *
Save As Draft Save Changes


Source - Byo24News

Must Read

Meet the real Finance Deputy Minister David Kuda Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 183 Views

Jenfan Muswere's appointment breathes fresh energy into media landscape

1 hr ago | 69 Views

Zimra ramping up efforts to combat revenue leakage and corruption

6 hrs ago | 200 Views

Kasukuwere to challenge Mnangagwa's 'looting scheme' in court

6 hrs ago | 513 Views

Joseph Kalimbwe blasts Hichilema's government...later deletes tweet

6 hrs ago | 751 Views

Sadc should take advantage of Zimbabwe elections

9 hrs ago | 787 Views

Fresh Election beyond Mnangagwa's Wishes.

9 hrs ago | 637 Views

Welshman Ncube says CCC does not have a political theory?

9 hrs ago | 1563 Views

Kasukuwere challenges Mnangagwa secrecy bid

12 hrs ago | 1172 Views

Mnangagwa shrugs off Chamisa

13 hrs ago | 1244 Views

MP bemoans Nkayi timber 'looting'

13 hrs ago | 362 Views

Woman assaults cop over lover

13 hrs ago | 394 Views

Woman steals from burial society

13 hrs ago | 260 Views

CCC activist assaults a war vet?

13 hrs ago | 220 Views

Robson Mhandu's ZBC sex scandal jolts industry

13 hrs ago | 586 Views

Police smoke out robbers from Beitbridge hideout

13 hrs ago | 423 Views

Zanu-PF bootlickers get a new member

13 hrs ago | 256 Views

Gossiper bashed to death

13 hrs ago | 255 Views

Zanu-PF orders losing candidates to surrender party campaign vehicles without fail

13 hrs ago | 291 Views

Bulawayo introduce US$30 spot fine for littering, open worship

13 hrs ago | 227 Views

Chamisa stops Khupe, Welshman Ncube civic awards?

13 hrs ago | 582 Views

Zimbabwe's gold tokens to be used as legal tender

13 hrs ago | 229 Views

Bulawayo hotels, lodges fully booked ahead of Sanganai/Hlanganani Expo

13 hrs ago | 98 Views

Bosso want abandoned match to resume

13 hrs ago | 149 Views

Improved power supply as Zesa completes unit maintenance

13 hrs ago | 97 Views

9 dead, 4 missing and 21 survivors in Zimbabwe mine disaster

13 hrs ago | 111 Views

Nakamba impresses as Luton celebrate landmark Premier League win

13 hrs ago | 242 Views

Zanu-PF conference set for Midlands

13 hrs ago | 81 Views

ZIFA set to appoint new CEO

13 hrs ago | 66 Views

Zimbabwean fugitive killer deported to Mozambique

13 hrs ago | 233 Views

Mnangagwa mourns accident victims

13 hrs ago | 76 Views

Education ministry sets up complaints desks

13 hrs ago | 55 Views

Zimbabwe's small scale miners take Minister to task over bottlenecks

13 hrs ago | 20 Views

CCC MP says ZBC license fees should be scrapped

23 hrs ago | 749 Views

2 more players get injured at Bosso

24 hrs ago | 293 Views

Man dumps wife, 3 minor children in Bulawayo CBD and disappears

24 hrs ago | 838 Views

'Defrauding vendors led to Zanu-PF loss in Bulawayo'

24 hrs ago | 627 Views

CCC legislators trial postponed to next month

24 hrs ago | 149 Views

The Nguni/Sotho People who occupied parts of modern-day Zimbabwe before Mzilikazi

24 hrs ago | 534 Views

Chinese mines to be compelled to plough back to their communities

30 Sep 2023 at 19:29hrs | 223 Views

Zimbabwean motorist ploughs into army recruits, kills one

30 Sep 2023 at 19:24hrs | 594 Views

Zanu-PF has transformed public media into propaganda outlets

30 Sep 2023 at 18:56hrs | 128 Views

Sikhala says he feels betrayed by some hypocritical comrades

30 Sep 2023 at 18:51hrs | 1588 Views

Mnangagwa re-engagement plan in danger

30 Sep 2023 at 18:35hrs | 858 Views

Zimbabwe lose penalty shootout to Botswana

30 Sep 2023 at 18:31hrs | 260 Views

Redi Thlabi: the black woman weaponized against South Africa

30 Sep 2023 at 12:46hrs | 462 Views

Zanu-PF exhibits at Masvingo agricultural show

30 Sep 2023 at 12:35hrs | 125 Views

CCC candidates challenge results in court

30 Sep 2023 at 11:29hrs | 704 Views

Jury finds 34-year-old Zimbabwe mother died by medical misadventure at Ireland hospital

30 Sep 2023 at 10:39hrs | 386 Views

40 workers trapped after mine shaft collapses

30 Sep 2023 at 10:37hrs | 556 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days