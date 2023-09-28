'Prostitute' cop bashed

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A Bulawayo-based female police officer Loca Nyoni (37) dragged her husband's lover to court after she assaulted her while labelling her as a prostitute.

The matter came to light at Plumtree magistrates courts yesterday where Zanele Ndlovu appeared before magistrate Joshua Nembaware.Ndlovu pleaded guilty to the charge and was slapped with US$200 fine, failure to pay would earn her two months behind bars.Prosecutor Voster Makuwerere told the court that on September 20 Ndlovu went to Nyoni's house and found her sleeping with her husband.Ndlovu bacame violent and threw stones in the bedroom before gaining entry.While inside Ndlovu stoned the Nyoni several times accusing her of being a prostitute who snatched her husband.Ndlovu told the court that she labelled the Nyoni a prostitute because the Nyoni's husband had impregnated her before the cop and later refused to Ndlovu.