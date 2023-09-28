Zunaid Moti honoured at this year's Zimbabwe Achievers Awards

News / National

by Staff reporter

South African magnate Zunaid Moti is set to receive recognition at this year's Zimbabwe Achievers Awards (ZAA), to be held during a gala dinner scheduled for November.The nominations for the 8th edition of ZAA South Africa, taking place at the Indaba Hotel in Fourways, Johannesburg, were unveiled earlier this week, featuring some of the most dynamic individuals and businesses in Africa's second-largest economy.ZAA founder Conrad Mwanza expressed his satisfaction with the opportunity to once again celebrate the achievements of Zimbabwean individuals and foster lasting connections through the ZimAchievers Awards platform. He also extended gratitude to the sponsors who continue to support their vision of spotlighting Zimbabwean success stories.This year's awards will feature special honors, including the Friend of Zimbabwe award for businessman Zunaid Moti, in recognition of his diverse investments and empowerment projects in Zimbabwe. Additionally, businessman Kudakwashe Musasiwa will be acknowledged for his innovative contributions through the success of the agrotech start-up Fresh In A Box, and Mudiwa Hood will receive the Community Development award for his philanthropic endeavors.In the realm of sports and entertainment, veteran musician Buffalo Souljah will be honored for his substantial contributions to showbiz, while UFC Fighter Themba Gorimbo will be presented with the Founder's Inspiration Award for his remarkable journey in the sport against all odds.Among the other honorees is Cynthia Chigwenya, the African Youth Ambassador for Peace for Southern Africa, recognized for her notable work in international policymaking and her pioneering role in the diplomatic arena.