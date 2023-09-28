Government still prioritising rehabilitation of Bulawayo-Nkayi Road

News / National

by Staff reporter

The government remains committed to completing the rehabilitation of the Bulawayo-Nkayi road, and work is expected to resume once funds are released by the treasury, according to a senior government official.The contractor is currently on standby, awaiting the approval to recommence work on this vital urban-to-rural route in Matabeleland North, which serves as a major transportation artery with over 15 different bus companies and various public service vehicles, including Kombis, utilizing it.The development of a robust road infrastructure is a crucial factor in achieving the goals set out in the National Development Strategy (NDS1), the government's five-year economic master plan spanning from 2021 to 2025. The Bulawayo-Nkayi Road, in its previous state, had become impassable and a safety hazard.Engineer Theodilous Chinyanga, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development, affirmed that the government has not forgotten about the road project, and the contractor remains in place."We are still proceeding with the works, but the road faces funding challenges that occasionally affect the treasury," stated Eng Chinyanga.The Bulawayo-Nkayi Road is recognized as a vital economic link, connecting the districts of Bubi, Nkayi, and Kwekwe.