Man arrested while selling neighbour's 'missing goat'

News / National

by Staff reporter

The police have apprehended a man who was allegedly in the process of selling his neighbor's goat, which had been stolen.According to a police statement, the incident of livestock theft took place in Sanyati on September 25th.The statement reads, "Isaac Mupandawana (29) has been arrested by Sanyati police in connection with a stock theft case that occurred on September 25, 2023, at Chiridzangoma Village 3, Neuso. The incident involved the theft of a goat. The suspect was apprehended while attempting to sell the stolen goat in the Sunrise location on September 26, 2023."