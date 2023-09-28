Latest News Editor's Choice


Man nearly loses testicles on drinking spree

by Desmond Nleya / Simbarashe Sithole
28 Sep 2023 at 18:22hrs | Views
File Picture
A Plumtree man nearly lost his testicles while on a drinking spree after being stabbed by fellow imbibers at a local bottlestore in Madabe village.

Bethwell Ngwenya of Tshitshi village in Madabe has his 'tools' nearly cut off by Courage Debwe (22) and Trymore Mpofu (20) all of Madabe village in Plumtree.

The two appeared before Plumtree magistrate's court Mr Joshua Nembaware facing charges of assault on Thursday.

While appearing for the state, Mr Voster Makuwerere told the court that on 10 September the accused were drinking beer at Bright Bottle Store where they started assaulting fellow patrons using flick knives.

'At around 2130hrs,the first accused person produced a flip knife and ordered everyone in the bottle store to lie down.The second accused person connived with the first accused person and stood by the door and also holding a flip knife', said Mr Makuwerere.

It is further alleged that while trying to escape, Ngwenya panicked and forced himself at the door where he was stabbed him once on the upper back and once on the testicles by Trymore.

As a result Ngwenya sustained a deep wound on the back and his scrotum was cut open exposing his testicles.

The duo were remanded in custody to 10 October 2023.

Source - Byo24News

