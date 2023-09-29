Sadc officially endorses Zimbabwe's controversial election

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) has officially endorsed the outcomes of Zimbabwe's harmonized elections held last month and has shifted its focus to other countries with upcoming elections. This development was confirmed during a virtual meeting of the SADC Troika, which consists of Namibia (the outgoing chair), Zambia (the current chair), and Tanzania (the incoming chair). The meeting was presided over by Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema.According to the records of the Troika's extraordinary virtual meeting, SADC has completed the Election Observer Mission (SEOM) report, which is set to be submitted first to the SADC Chairperson and subsequently to President Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe.The statement from SADC reads, "The EO-MCO Troika also acknowledged that the Zimbabwe SEOM issued its Preliminary Statement on August 25, 2023, and in accordance with Section 11.8.1 of the Principles and Guidelines, the SEOM should produce its Final Report within 30 days and submit it to the Member State that hosted the respective election. The EO-MCO Troika further noted that the 30-day period has now elapsed, and the Zimbabwe SEOM report is ready for submission to the Chairperson of the Organ, who will then transmit it to the Head of State and the Electoral Management Body of the Republic of Zimbabwe."Responding to SADC's actions, former Cabinet minister Professor Jonathan Moyo commented that it is evident that the regional bloc has moved forward. He stated, "Although the final report of the SADC Election Observation Mission (SEOM) has yet to be officially presented for discussion at the next Ordinary SADC Summit scheduled for August 2024, it can be reasonably concluded that SADC has already shifted its focus away from Zimbabwe's 2023 harmonized general election. There will not be an Extraordinary Ordinary SADC Summit to specifically address the SEOM's report on Zimbabwe's 2023 harmonized general election."Professor Moyo further explained that SADC observed the election and compiled a report containing recommendations. It is now within Zimbabwe's sovereign discretion to review and decide whether to act upon these recommendations, considering its Constitution and laws.In summary, SADC has accepted the results of Zimbabwe's recent elections and is moving on to other electoral matters in the region. The SEOM report for Zimbabwe is complete, and it is up to Zimbabwe to decide how to address the recommendations made in the report.