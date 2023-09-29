Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

NAMA to take place in Bulawayo

by Staff reporter
29 Sep 2023 at 06:13hrs | Views
The organizers of the well-known local awards show, the National Arts and Merit Awards (NAMA), have announced that the upcoming 22nd edition will take place in Bulawayo at ZITF Hall Number 3 on February 24, 2024, under the theme "Kwa22."

Speaking to the media at their offices in Belgravia, Harare, Nicholas Moyo, the director of the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ), expressed excitement about the event, promising that it would be even more impressive than before.

Traditionally, NAMA has been held in Harare, with the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) being the recent venue of choice. However, this time, a decision was made in collaboration with the Joint Cooperative Management Committee (JCMC) to host NAMA in Bulawayo at ZITF Hall No 3. This change in location marks a significant shift and promises a fresh and enhanced experience.

Moyo stated, "It is going to be bigger and better. We are looking forward to curating NAMA in a way that it has never been seen before." This isn't the first time NAMA will be held in Bulawayo; it happened consecutively about seven years ago as part of the broader decision to take NAMA outside of Harare.

One notable change for the upcoming NAMA is the transformation of media awards into special awards. Moyo explained, "Going forward, media awards are going to be given under special awards, so they will not come in now as a category of their own." This change aims to focus on the core mission of NAMA, which is to recognize and honor artists. Media awards will now be part of the special awards category, along with awards like Outstanding Promoter, Arts Service Award, Arts Personality Award, Artist Best in the Diaspora, and Lifetime Achievement Awards.

Napoleon Nyanhi, the executive producer of NAMA, announced that entries are now open for consideration for the awards. He stated, "Entries have opened, a lot of people have already submitted their entries for consideration, that means they are open until November 30 this year."

Furthermore, Nyanhi shared that the fourth edition of NAMA Golf Day will also be held in Bulawayo on November 10, 2023. This event provides a platform for artists to interact with the business community and is part of NAMA's effort to create a vibrant arts and business ecosystem.

Nyanhi mentioned that they have been working on a documentary titled "The Making of Nama," capturing the behind-the-scenes journey of the 21st Nama edition held earlier this year. This documentary serves to showcase the dedication and hard work that goes into making NAMA a spectacular event.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Meet the real Finance Deputy Minister David Kuda Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 186 Views

Jenfan Muswere's appointment breathes fresh energy into media landscape

1 hr ago | 70 Views

Zimra ramping up efforts to combat revenue leakage and corruption

6 hrs ago | 201 Views

Kasukuwere to challenge Mnangagwa's 'looting scheme' in court

6 hrs ago | 515 Views

Joseph Kalimbwe blasts Hichilema's government...later deletes tweet

6 hrs ago | 754 Views

Sadc should take advantage of Zimbabwe elections

9 hrs ago | 788 Views

Fresh Election beyond Mnangagwa's Wishes.

9 hrs ago | 639 Views

Welshman Ncube says CCC does not have a political theory?

9 hrs ago | 1567 Views

Kasukuwere challenges Mnangagwa secrecy bid

12 hrs ago | 1172 Views

Mnangagwa shrugs off Chamisa

13 hrs ago | 1245 Views

MP bemoans Nkayi timber 'looting'

13 hrs ago | 363 Views

Woman assaults cop over lover

13 hrs ago | 394 Views

Woman steals from burial society

13 hrs ago | 260 Views

CCC activist assaults a war vet?

13 hrs ago | 220 Views

Robson Mhandu's ZBC sex scandal jolts industry

13 hrs ago | 586 Views

Police smoke out robbers from Beitbridge hideout

13 hrs ago | 423 Views

Zanu-PF bootlickers get a new member

13 hrs ago | 258 Views

Gossiper bashed to death

13 hrs ago | 256 Views

Zanu-PF orders losing candidates to surrender party campaign vehicles without fail

13 hrs ago | 291 Views

Bulawayo introduce US$30 spot fine for littering, open worship

13 hrs ago | 227 Views

Chamisa stops Khupe, Welshman Ncube civic awards?

13 hrs ago | 583 Views

Zimbabwe's gold tokens to be used as legal tender

13 hrs ago | 229 Views

Bulawayo hotels, lodges fully booked ahead of Sanganai/Hlanganani Expo

13 hrs ago | 98 Views

Bosso want abandoned match to resume

13 hrs ago | 150 Views

Improved power supply as Zesa completes unit maintenance

13 hrs ago | 97 Views

9 dead, 4 missing and 21 survivors in Zimbabwe mine disaster

13 hrs ago | 111 Views

Nakamba impresses as Luton celebrate landmark Premier League win

13 hrs ago | 242 Views

Zanu-PF conference set for Midlands

13 hrs ago | 81 Views

ZIFA set to appoint new CEO

13 hrs ago | 66 Views

Zimbabwean fugitive killer deported to Mozambique

13 hrs ago | 234 Views

Mnangagwa mourns accident victims

13 hrs ago | 76 Views

Education ministry sets up complaints desks

13 hrs ago | 55 Views

Zimbabwe's small scale miners take Minister to task over bottlenecks

13 hrs ago | 20 Views

CCC MP says ZBC license fees should be scrapped

23 hrs ago | 749 Views

2 more players get injured at Bosso

24 hrs ago | 293 Views

Man dumps wife, 3 minor children in Bulawayo CBD and disappears

24 hrs ago | 838 Views

'Defrauding vendors led to Zanu-PF loss in Bulawayo'

24 hrs ago | 627 Views

CCC legislators trial postponed to next month

24 hrs ago | 149 Views

The Nguni/Sotho People who occupied parts of modern-day Zimbabwe before Mzilikazi

24 hrs ago | 535 Views

Chinese mines to be compelled to plough back to their communities

30 Sep 2023 at 19:29hrs | 223 Views

Zimbabwean motorist ploughs into army recruits, kills one

30 Sep 2023 at 19:24hrs | 594 Views

Zanu-PF has transformed public media into propaganda outlets

30 Sep 2023 at 18:56hrs | 128 Views

Sikhala says he feels betrayed by some hypocritical comrades

30 Sep 2023 at 18:51hrs | 1588 Views

Mnangagwa re-engagement plan in danger

30 Sep 2023 at 18:35hrs | 858 Views

Zimbabwe lose penalty shootout to Botswana

30 Sep 2023 at 18:31hrs | 260 Views

Redi Thlabi: the black woman weaponized against South Africa

30 Sep 2023 at 12:46hrs | 462 Views

Zanu-PF exhibits at Masvingo agricultural show

30 Sep 2023 at 12:35hrs | 125 Views

CCC candidates challenge results in court

30 Sep 2023 at 11:29hrs | 704 Views

Jury finds 34-year-old Zimbabwe mother died by medical misadventure at Ireland hospital

30 Sep 2023 at 10:39hrs | 386 Views

40 workers trapped after mine shaft collapses

30 Sep 2023 at 10:37hrs | 556 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days