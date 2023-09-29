NAMA to take place in Bulawayo

News / National

by Staff reporter

The organizers of the well-known local awards show, the National Arts and Merit Awards (NAMA), have announced that the upcoming 22nd edition will take place in Bulawayo at ZITF Hall Number 3 on February 24, 2024, under the theme "Kwa22."Speaking to the media at their offices in Belgravia, Harare, Nicholas Moyo, the director of the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ), expressed excitement about the event, promising that it would be even more impressive than before.Traditionally, NAMA has been held in Harare, with the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) being the recent venue of choice. However, this time, a decision was made in collaboration with the Joint Cooperative Management Committee (JCMC) to host NAMA in Bulawayo at ZITF Hall No 3. This change in location marks a significant shift and promises a fresh and enhanced experience.Moyo stated, "It is going to be bigger and better. We are looking forward to curating NAMA in a way that it has never been seen before." This isn't the first time NAMA will be held in Bulawayo; it happened consecutively about seven years ago as part of the broader decision to take NAMA outside of Harare.One notable change for the upcoming NAMA is the transformation of media awards into special awards. Moyo explained, "Going forward, media awards are going to be given under special awards, so they will not come in now as a category of their own." This change aims to focus on the core mission of NAMA, which is to recognize and honor artists. Media awards will now be part of the special awards category, along with awards like Outstanding Promoter, Arts Service Award, Arts Personality Award, Artist Best in the Diaspora, and Lifetime Achievement Awards.Napoleon Nyanhi, the executive producer of NAMA, announced that entries are now open for consideration for the awards. He stated, "Entries have opened, a lot of people have already submitted their entries for consideration, that means they are open until November 30 this year."Furthermore, Nyanhi shared that the fourth edition of NAMA Golf Day will also be held in Bulawayo on November 10, 2023. This event provides a platform for artists to interact with the business community and is part of NAMA's effort to create a vibrant arts and business ecosystem.Nyanhi mentioned that they have been working on a documentary titled "The Making of Nama," capturing the behind-the-scenes journey of the 21st Nama edition held earlier this year. This documentary serves to showcase the dedication and hard work that goes into making NAMA a spectacular event.