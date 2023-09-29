Madinda to treat Makepekepe with respect

News / National

by Staff reporter

Despite CAPS United's recent struggles, Highlanders assistant coach Madinda Ndlovu affirms that they will approach their clash with the Harare Giants in a Chibuku Super Cup quarter-final tie at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday with respect.CAPS United has been enduring a challenging league season, with their winless streak extending to nine matches. Their last league victory was against Green Fuel on August 7. Since then, they have suffered five defeats and secured four draws. CAPS United managed to advance to the quarter-finals of the Chibuku Super Cup by defeating Hwange 1-0.Highlanders, on the other hand, secured a quarter-final spot by winning 6-5 on penalties against Bulawayo Chiefs but have also struggled in the league, winning only one of their last five matches.Ndlovu emphasized that despite the teams' league form, cup games are unpredictable and are determined by the team that performs on the day."We are following the coach's daily program. We hold CAPS United in high regard, no doubt about that. We have great respect for them. However, we won't let them dominate us easily. We will put up a strong fight," stated Ndlovu, who has a storied history against CAPS United from his playing days in the 1980s.He urged his team to focus on the upcoming game and not dwell on their recent form. Ndlovu emphasized their determination to perform well against CAPS United and reassure their fans."We see this match as significant and will give it our all. Our goal is to win, and we are committed to that. We understand that in football, there are three possible outcomes: a win, a loss, or a draw. Our priority is winning, and we will work hard to achieve that. We expect our players to rise to the occasion, and we are boosting their morale," said Ndlovu.Highlanders are dealing with several injury concerns ahead of the game. Calvin Chigonero and Archford Faira sustained injuries in a recent training session, casting doubt on their availability. Captain Ariel Sibanda is sidelined with a foot injury, and Devine Mhindirira, Darlington Mukuli, and Godfrey Makaruse are also in the treatment room.In addition to the injury woes, Highlanders will be without defender Peter Muduhwa and midfielder Brighton Mhanhire, who are on national team duty.