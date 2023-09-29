Zimbabwe's war vets revel in Mnangagwa win

News / National

by Staff reporter

Christopher Mutsvangwa, Chairman of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA), has asserted that the recently concluded harmonized elections in August this year operated in accordance with the Zimbabwean constitution, which stipulates that the winner assumes full control and holds the prerogative to engage with whomever they choose.Zanu-PF President and First Secretary, Mnangagwa, emerged victorious with 2,350,111 votes, constituting 52.6 percent of the vote, defeating CCC leader Mr. Nelson Chamisa, who secured 1,967,343 votes, accounting for 44 percent.When questioned by the media about the possibility of dialogue between the ruling party, Zanu-PF, and CCC, Mutsvangwa emphasized that the winner would dictate the terms.The ZNLWVA's national executive committee convened in Harare recently to outline plans for their elective congress and address related matters.Mutsvangwa clarified, "Zimbabwe has had a constitution since 2013, a product of various political parties in the country, including the major ones—Zanu-PF and MDC-T, which is now the Citizen Coalition for Change. The elections were conducted in compliance with the Zimbabwean Constitution, which advocates the winner taking all. As Zanu-PF, we achieved that, so the election outcome reflects the people's will."He added, "What's notable is that CCC is content in the areas where they won, holding seats in Parliament and local authorities, and celebrating their victories. They are only contesting where they did not win. You can't simultaneously have your cake and eat it."Mutsvangwa, who also serves as the War Veterans Minister, stressed that the election results stand, and there is no constitutional obligation for President Mnangagwa to engage in dialogue simply because he won. Instead, the constitution mandates that the victor assumes leadership responsibilities.Acting ZNLWVA spokesperson Samuel Parirenyatwa expressed appreciation and congratulated Zimbabwe for conducting free, fair, and peaceful elections. He commended the President's leadership and performance, emphasizing the trust and confidence vested in him by the state and the Zimbabwean people.