Mnangagwa says calls for fresh election a pipedream

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Mnangagwa has urged Zimbabweans not to be swayed by individuals dwelling on the past, as the elections are now a closed chapter. He dismissed opposition CCC leader Mr. Nelson Chamisa's calls for a fresh election as unrealistic and encouraged the nation to focus on moving forward.Speaking at the 372nd Session of the Politburo held at Zanu-PF headquarters in Harare, President Mnangagwa, who also serves as the party's First Secretary, emphasized the need for Zimbabweans to stop paying attention to those who live in the past and called Mr. Chamisa's proposal for an election rerun a "pipe dream."With a new Cabinet in place, tasked with advancing national policies and programs for the betterment of people's lives, President Mnangagwa urged the Politburo and party leadership at all levels to align their efforts with the government to implement people-centered projects and initiatives.He stressed that the party's guiding philosophy is centered around building and developing the nation, promoting unity, peace, love, and harmony across all provinces.The President also commended the local business community for their willingness to collaborate with the government in pursuit of the national vision. He highlighted the increasing presence of locally manufactured goods on store shelves, a trend that boosts Zimbabwe's competitive advantage and economic development.President Mnangagwa underscored the positive trends in investments, exports, production, and capacity utilization, which have contributed significantly to the country's economic growth. He reiterated Zimbabwe's openness to business and investment, welcoming both foreign investors and members of the diaspora to explore opportunities in the country.The President also discussed the preparations for the upcoming 20th National People's Conference and the 2023/2024 Summer Cropping and Agriculture Season. He noted progress in the engagement and re-engagement drive, with fruitful discussions on strategic investments and partnerships during his attendance at the 78th United Nations General Assembly in New York.President Mnangagwa expressed gratitude to supportive nations and institutions worldwide for their calls to lift illegal sanctions and acknowledged the solidarity of Southern African region partners in this regard.In line with the party's constitution, Zanu-PF is scheduled to hold its Central Committee meeting tomorrow.