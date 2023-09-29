New hotels for Victoria Falls

News / National

by Staff reporter

The prime tourism hub of Victoria Falls is experiencing substantial infrastructure development, providing a significant boost to Zimbabwe's tourism sector with the goal of achieving a US$5 billion tourism economy by 2025.The city, under the leadership of the Second Republic, is attracting increased investments in new facilities. Tourism is a vital source of foreign currency and employment in the country.Tourism industry stakeholders view these developments as a testament to growing investor confidence in the country, a response to comprehensive economic reforms led by President Mnangagwa.In 2020, President Mnangagwa launched the National Tourism Recovery and Growth Strategy, aligning with Zimbabwe's vision to become a premier international tourist destination based on the sustainable utilization of natural, cultural, heritage, and built assets. The strategy supports the government's Vision 2030, aiming to achieve an upper middle-income economy characterized by increased investment and decent jobs.The ambitious growth target of this strategy is to establish a US$5 billion tourism economy, with Victoria Falls being a strategic destination crucial to achieving this goal. The city serves as Zimbabwe's gateway, and developments in the tourism sector contribute to enhancing the country's image and positioning Victoria Falls as a world-class destination.Recent observations by The Chronicle news crew highlight numerous ongoing construction projects, mostly led by local entrepreneurs from various sectors venturing into tourism. These projects include a three-story hotel in the central business district with a shopping complex, three separate structures, and a massive $1.8 million 36-roomed hotel under construction in the low-density suburb. There are also several lodges and facilities along Old Kazungula Road currently being developed.These developments align with the government's plans to transform Victoria Falls into a conferencing capital, complete with a multi-purpose convention center, five-star hotels, medical facilities, a university, Zimbabwe Defence Forces camp, and sporting facilities, among others.The growth in Victoria Falls is part of the Victoria Falls-Hwange-Binga Special Economic Zone (SEZ) framework, aiming to integrate the broader tourism economy with agriculture, mining, and eco-tourism activities.Mr. Knowledge Dzimbanhete, a local businessman and farmer, expressed his hope to open his 38-roomed hotel in April next year, representing an investment of approximately $1.8 million.Victoria Falls was granted city status in December 2019, making it the youngest city in Zimbabwe and an attractive destination for investment. Plans are underway for the development of Masue City, designed to establish Victoria Falls as a conference capital, complete with a convention and conference center, five-star hotels, medical facilities, and shopping malls.The government's efforts also include establishing firms outside the tourism sector and state-of-the-art medical facilities to promote medical tourism. The Victoria Falls Stock Exchange, a United States dollar-denominated bourse, was established in 2020 and has attracted 14 listings in its first three years.These developments aim to transform Victoria Falls into a world-class destination with state-of-the-art facilities and infrastructure befitting a city.Mr. Wengayi Nhau, President of the Tourism Business Council of Zimbabwe, welcomed the developments, emphasizing their contribution to sustainable tourism, job creation, foreign currency earnings, and increased room capacity. He stressed the importance of balancing development with sustainability, inclusiveness, community involvement, and job creation to ensure a thriving and diverse tourism sector in Victoria Falls.