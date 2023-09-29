FlySafair set to launch its median flight into Harare on 2 October

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe's open skies policy is set to receive a boost with the introduction of FlySafair's new flights. On October 2, 2023, FlySafair, a well-known South African low-cost airline, will launch its inaugural flight into Harare, Zimbabwe.The airline will also introduce Victoria Falls-Johannesburg flights on October 3, 2023."We are delighted to announce that FlySafair, a leading South African Low-Cost airline, will be launching its inaugural flight into Harare, Zimbabwe on October 2, 2023."As part of their expansion into Southern African countries, FlySafair will be adding Harare, Livingstone, Victoria Falls, and Maputo to their route network."FlySafair has a strong presence in the South African aviation industry and aims to provide low-fare, hassle-free, and punctual travel experiences. This expansion aligns with Zimbabwe's vision of transforming into an upper-middle-income country by 2030 and the promotion of the 'Open Skies Policy.'