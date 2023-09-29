News / National
Form 4 learner dies in mine shaft collapse
29 Sep 2023 at 11:02hrs | Views
A 17-year-old boy who was in form four at Manunure High in Kwekwe died after a mine shaft he was extracting gold ore from collapsed on Wednesday.
His body was retrieved yesterday afternoon by rescue teams from the Mines and Mining Development Ministry and the Civil Protection Unit.
Midlands Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said he was still gathering details about the incident.
His body was retrieved yesterday afternoon by rescue teams from the Mines and Mining Development Ministry and the Civil Protection Unit.
Midlands Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said he was still gathering details about the incident.
Source - The Herald